APGA Asks EFCC To Probe Yari, Former Zamfara Governor

The All Progressive Grand Alliance candidate during the March 9 governorship poll in Zamfara State, Sani Shinkafi, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to probe the immediate past governor of the state, Abdelaziz Yari.

Shinkafi made this request known on Wednesday in a petition dated July 1, 2019, which he sent to the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The APGA candidate said, “It is on record that in the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State attacked by bandits there was no single IDP camp established by the state government not to talk of purchasing relief materials for the IDPs.

“We demand the commission invite the former SSG to substantiate the claim that the state government spent N35bn on the purchase of relief materials.

“This investigation has become expedient following the claims by former Governor Abdulaziz Yari that his administration left no debts or liabilities for the new administration under Bello Matawalle.

“We, therefore, demand the commission investigate all the contract documents, account books, cash books, bank statements, loans and advances, local and international loans, incomes and expenditure.”