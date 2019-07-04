APGA Asks EFCC To Probe Yari, Former Zamfara Governor

It is on record that in the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State attacked by bandits there was no single IDP camp established by the state government not to talk of purchasing relief materials for the IDPs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 04, 2019

The All Progressive Grand Alliance candidate during the March 9 governorship poll in Zamfara State, Sani Shinkafi, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to probe the immediate past governor of the state, Abdelaziz Yari. 

Shinkafi made this request known on Wednesday in a petition dated July 1, 2019, which he sent to the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.  

The APGA candidate said, “It is on record that in the 14 local government areas of  Zamfara State attacked by bandits there was no single IDP camp established by the state government not to talk of purchasing relief materials for the IDPs.

“We demand the commission invite the former SSG to substantiate the claim that the state government spent N35bn  on the purchase of relief materials.

“This investigation has become expedient following the claims by former Governor Abdulaziz Yari that his administration left no debts or liabilities for the new administration under Bello Matawalle.

“We, therefore, demand the commission investigate all the contract documents, account books, cash books, bank statements, loans and advances, local and international loans, incomes and  expenditure.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo, Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Step Up Investigation, To Conduct Forensic Analysis Over Assault Of Nursing Mother By Senator Elisha Abbo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Christianity Cardinal Onaiyekan Warns Buhari: Clouds Of Destabilization Hovering Over Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Launch Investigation Into Elisha Abbo's Alleged Assault Of Nursing Mother
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo, Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy President Buhari Set To Sign AfCFTA
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Analysis: Dear Nigerians, In Case You Want To Travel To Germany… (PART II)
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Step Up Investigation, To Conduct Forensic Analysis Over Assault Of Nursing Mother By Senator Elisha Abbo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Celebrity Kaffy Slams Naira Marley Over 'Masturbation' Dance
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity Cardinal Onaiyekan Warns Buhari: Clouds Of Destabilization Hovering Over Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion If I were President Buhari, I’ll Appoint 85 And 90-Year Olds As Ministers By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Launch Investigation Into Elisha Abbo's Alleged Assault Of Nursing Mother
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Agriculture Buhari Suspends Establishment Of RUGA Settlements
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
Politics BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu And Sowore Meet In New York, Vow To End Domination And Oppression In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad