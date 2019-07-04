BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported a deal facilitated by President Muhammadu Buhari which required Goje to give up his Senate Presidency aspirations for Buhari's favourite Ahmed Lawan in exchange for his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be quashed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 04, 2019

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Jos has decided to throw out the N6 billion fraid trial levelled against Senator Danjuma Goje on orders of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami who is acting in the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Goje is accused of stealing N5bn between September and November 2010, after forging a document titled, 'Resolution authorizing His Excellency the Executive Governor of Gombe State to acquire a loan of with Ref. No: GM/HA/RES/VOL. 1/17.

The Nolle Prosequi by Malami came after the trial judge was summoned to sit at 6pm on Thursday evening.

At the hastily conducted sitting in Jos, one Niyi Akintola (SAN) represented Goje while was presented by one Paul Asika from the Ministry of Justice.

The case will therefore be discontinued at the orders of the Attorney General of the Federation.

