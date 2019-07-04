Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It

Another woman, a former staff of Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Church in Abuja has come out to detail how he raped her when she worked with the church as a legal guardian to Fatoyinbo's children in a foreign country.

The woman who spoke anonymously in an exclusive interview with Chude Jideonwo, co-founder of Red Media said the pastor raped her in 2017.

The allegations came a week after Busola Dakolo, popular photographer and wife of musician Timi Dakolo alleged that he raped her when she was a choir member in the church.

The allegations led to a widespread protest at his church branches in Lagos and Abuja forcing the accused Pastor to step down from his church.

In the new testimony, Fatoyinbo's former employee who opted for her face to be blurred said, “I was living in one of the cities where the church was located. He was my boss, I did church and personal errands for them. It wasn’t like it was the first time that I was going to be at their house or go do something for them.

“He asked me to meet him at the house. It was a Thursday morning. It was supposed to be usual instruction. At this time, he was someone who I considered not just to be a mentor but a father figure. I was comfortable because I know that house."

Video of Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape

In an attempt to escape the situation, she said he pinned her down promising that "everything will be OK".

“Everything moved quickly from there and then he started trying to pull me to a hug and of course trying to kiss me which I found shocking.

“All I can remember saying is that ‘you can’t do that, you have to stop’. I had a navy blue high waist jean trouser on and he started to take that off.

“He flipped from the sweet amazing person who was my mentor to someone I could barely recognise and then switched back to someone who cared about how I was feeling.

“For the first time, I saw a completely different person from who we knew or who I thought I knew,” she added.

She described Fatoyinbo as a weak person “with an appearance of strength.”

The former employee stated further: “With him, what you see is not what you get. He tries to appear as someone who not just understands the word but does the word but the person I met that day was completely different.

“She would have someone call me to the house to maybe do something for her and then it moved from that to me helping them take care of their son, Ephraim, the last one…until she made me an offer to go to some other country where they (the kids) were going to be schooling at. They don’t give anyone access to their kids,” she said.

“I have had a lot of personal encounter with them both enough to know that, I don’t think she is unaware. I am willing to bet money on the fact that she is not unaware. I don’t think it was a coincidence that she was the one who pulled me in. She is the one who made that happen. I think that there is a pattern there.

“I became a member of the church in 2009. I was a member of the music group, Avalanche and moved out of Nigeria when the church offered her a job in another country.”

She said Fatoyinbo called her to apologise after Timi Dakolo's first post calling out an Abuja based Pastor for sexual assault on teenagers.

“He knew something was coming and was trying to tie up loose ends,” she said.