UPDATE: Lagos Pipeline Explosion Records 10 Casualties, 30 Vehicles Burnt

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said that oil bunkerers intentionally started the fire that broke out at Ijegun, Lagos, today.

Provided more information on what led to the fire incident, the LASEMA GM said the vandals stormed the area to siphon petrol but were engaged by security agencies who attempted to apprehend them.

They, however, started the fire to divert the security agencies from arresting them.

Speaking at the scene of the fire incident, he said, “On arrival of LRT at the scene of the incident, it was gathered that some vandals were engaged in bunkering activities at Fire Junction, Ijegun within the vicinity where an NNPC pipeline was buried. See Also Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Lagos, Emergency Team Says Two Dead

“The vandals had already siphoned petrol into a 33,000 litres tanker while a second tanker of the same capacity was being loaded when security agencies suddenly intercepted the vandals.

“While trying to escape, some of the siphoned fuel spilled into the drainage and the vandals were alleged to have set the spilled fuel on fire in a bid to deter the security agencies from apprehending them.

“The fire eventually returned to the pipeline point where the vandals siphoned the fuel and exploded with escalating fire which led to two fatalities and over 30 vehicles burnt, eight persons were also injured.

“The actual loss will be determined upon conducting post-disaster enumeration after the fire has been put out."

Responders at the scene include the Federal Fire Service, Lagos Fire Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Niger Police Force and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.