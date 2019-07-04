UPDATE: Lagos Pipeline Explosion Records 10 Casualties, 30 Vehicles Burnt

*Fire started by oil bunkerers, stole 33,000 litres of fuel -LASEMA

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 04, 2019

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said that oil bunkerers intentionally started the fire that broke out at Ijegun, Lagos, today.

Provided more information on what led to the fire incident, the LASEMA GM said the vandals stormed the area to siphon petrol but were engaged by security agencies who attempted to apprehend them.

They, however, started the fire to divert the security agencies from arresting them.

Speaking at the scene of the fire incident, he said, “On arrival of LRT at the scene of the incident, it was gathered that some vandals were engaged in bunkering activities at Fire Junction, Ijegun within the vicinity where an NNPC pipeline was buried. See Also Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Lagos, Emergency Team Says Two Dead 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago

“The vandals had already siphoned petrol into a 33,000 litres tanker while a second tanker of the same capacity was being loaded when security agencies suddenly intercepted the vandals.  

“While trying to escape, some of the siphoned fuel spilled into the drainage and the vandals were alleged to have set the spilled fuel on fire in a bid to deter the security agencies from apprehending them.  

“The fire eventually returned to the pipeline point where the vandals siphoned the fuel and exploded with escalating fire which led to two fatalities and over 30 vehicles burnt, eight persons were also injured.  

“The actual loss will be determined upon conducting post-disaster enumeration after the fire has been put out."

Responders at the scene include the Federal Fire Service, Lagos Fire Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Niger Police Force and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Warri Refinery Shutdown: How NNPC Reacts To 500 Angry Workers, Youths
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Lagos, Emergency Team Says Two Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Environment Tanker Explosion In Nigeria: Over 50 Killed, At Least 100 Injured
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Sign New OPEC Charter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Why Parts Of Nigerian Airspace Is Unsafe - Airspace Agency
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 400 Die Off Libyan Coast In Capsized Boat, Reports Say
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo, Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Analysis: Dear Nigerians, In Case You Want To Travel To Germany… (PART II)
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Economy President Buhari Set To Sign AfCFTA
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Drama In Court As Opposing Counsels Appear For APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Step Up Investigation, To Conduct Forensic Analysis Over Assault Of Nursing Mother By Senator Elisha Abbo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Celebrity Kaffy Slams Naira Marley Over 'Masturbation' Dance
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Agriculture Buhari Suspends Establishment Of RUGA Settlements
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity Cardinal Onaiyekan Warns Buhari: Clouds Of Destabilization Hovering Over Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Reno Omokri To Senator Abbo: Apology Is Not Enough, Attend Anger Management Classes
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion If I were President Buhari, I’ll Appoint 85 And 90-Year Olds As Ministers By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Betrayed Southwest Governors - Osoba
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad