Adeleke: I Have My Misgivings About Supreme Court Judgment But Congratulations To Governor Oyetola

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2018 Osun State governorship election has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress on his victory at the Supreme Court. 

Adeleke in a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that his ambition to be the governor of the state was not a do-or-die affair.

He said, “As a democrat and law-abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings. I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun State.

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause. The ideals we fought for lives on.

“Our ambition was never a do-or-die affair. We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun state. Our ambition was altruistic. We wish Governor Oyetola the best in the governance of the state.”

