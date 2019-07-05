Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces of Jewellery, customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million

*Court orders forfeiture of valuables

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the forfeiture of 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customized gold iPhone, valued at $40m, belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The judge ordered that the items should be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

The forfeiture order followed an ex parte application moved on Friday morning by a lawyer for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo.

The application, titled action in rem, had Diezani as the only defendant and it was filed pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act No. 14, 2006.

The EFCC said in the application that it found and recovered the jewellery and the customized gold iPhone "on the premises of the respondent," adding that it reasonably suspected that the former minister acquired them with "proceeds of unlawful activities."

According to the schedule attached to the application, the jewellery, categorized into 33 sets, include "419 expensive bangles; 315 expensive rings; 304 expensive earrings; 267 expensive necklaces; 189 expensive wristwatches; 174 expensive necklaces and earrings; 78 expensive bracelets; 77 expensive brooches; and 74 expensive pendants."

The EFCC said, "The respondent's known and provable lawful income is far less than the properties sought to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria."

Following submission by the EFCC lawyer, Oyedepo, Justice Oweibo ordered that the 2,149 pieces of jewellery and the customized gold iPhone should be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

The judge ordered the anti-graft agency to publish the forfeiture order in a national newspaper "for the respondent or anyone who is interested in the property sought to be forfeited to appear before this honourable court to show cause within 14 days why a final forfeiture order of the said properties should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria."

The judge adjourned until August 23, 2019, for further proceedings.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape
Christianity Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo, Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo Undergoing Interrogation in Police Custody
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Re: OSINBAJO: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter of Buhari’s Maladies By Muhammad Gulani
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape
Christianity Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo, Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo Undergoing Interrogation in Police Custody
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Re: OSINBAJO: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter of Buhari’s Maladies By Muhammad Gulani
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Environment Hundreds Of Nigerians Stranded As Fuel-laden Tanker Crashes
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sex Toy Shop Assault: PDP Apologises On Behalf Of Senator Abbo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nine Nigerians Killed In Air Strike On Libya Detention Centre
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Two Chinese, Kill Their Police Guard In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How Obasanjo Betrayed Southwest Governors - Osoba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Anti-Hausa-Fulani Backlash Is Driven By Fear And Attempt To Discredit Buhari By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad