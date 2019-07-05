Full List Of Former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke Luxury Items Buhari Seized

The Nigerian Government has just taken possession of forty million United State Dollars worth of pieces of jewelry from Deizani Allison-Madueke, a former minister of petroleum.
Here is the list of items forfeited to the government:
Description Quantity
Expensive Bangles 419
Expensive rings 315
Expensive earrings 304
Expensive necklace 267
Expensive wrist watch 189
Expensive necklace and earrings 174
Expensive bracelet 78
Expensive Brooch 77
Expensive Pendants 74
Expensive necklace 48
Expensive necklace, bracelet, earrings and rings 44
Expensive necklace, earrings and rings 32
Expensive pendants and earrings 30
Expensive necklace and bracelets 18
Expensive earrings and rings 15
Expensive earrings, rings and bracelets 12
Expensive cufflinks 11
Expensive pendants earrings and rings 6
Expensive single earrings 5
Expensive bracelets and earrings 5
Expensive bracelets and single earrings 3
Expensive necklace and ring 3
Expensive travel clocks 3
Expensive brooch and cufflinks 3
Expensive pendants and rings 2
Expensive bracelet earrings and rigs 1
Expensive bangles and earrings 1
Expensive necklace, ring and bracelet 1
Expensive bangle, ring and brooch 1
Expensive necklace, earrings and 2 bracelets 4
Expensive bangle and ring 1
Expensive brooch and earrings 1
Necklace and two pairs of earrings 3
Customized gold iPhone 1