Full List Of Former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke Luxury Items Buhari Seized

Here is the list of items forfeited to the government

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

The Nigerian Government has just taken possession of forty million United State Dollars worth of pieces of jewelry from Deizani Allison-Madueke, a former minister of petroleum. 

Here is the list of items forfeited to the government:  See Also Sahara Reporters Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces of Jewellery, customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago

Description                                                               Quantity

Expensive Bangles                                                    419

Expensive rings                                                        315

Expensive earrings                                                   304

Expensive necklace                                                  267

Expensive wrist watch                                              189

Expensive necklace and earrings                              174

Expensive bracelet                                                     78

Expensive Brooch                                                       77

Expensive Pendants                                                    74

Expensive necklace                                                     48

Expensive necklace, bracelet, earrings and rings         44

Expensive necklace, earrings and rings                       32

Expensive pendants and earrings                                30

Expensive necklace and bracelets                                18

Expensive earrings and rings                                       15

Expensive earrings, rings and bracelets                       12

Expensive cufflinks                                                      11

Expensive pendants earrings and rings                         6

Expensive single earrings                                             5

Expensive bracelets and earrings                                  5

Expensive bracelets and single earrings                        3

Expensive necklace and ring                                         3

Expensive travel clocks                                                 3

Expensive brooch and cufflinks                                    3

Expensive pendants and rings                                      2

Expensive bracelet earrings and rigs                             1

Expensive bangles and earrings                                    1

Expensive necklace, ring and bracelet                           1

Expensive bangle, ring and brooch                                1

Expensive necklace, earrings and 2 bracelets                 4

Expensive bangle and ring                                             1

Expensive brooch and earrings                                      1

Necklace and two pairs of earrings                                 3

Customized gold iPhone                                                1

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape
Christianity Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo, Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo Undergoing Interrogation in Police Custody
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces of Jewellery, customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape
Christianity Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: I’ve Learnt My Lesson, Says Senator Abbo, Apologizes For Assaulting Lady In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Hundreds Of Nigerians Stranded As Fuel-laden Tanker Crashes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Elisha Abbo Undergoing Interrogation in Police Custody
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Video Of Senator Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop In Nigeria Sparks Outrage
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Re: OSINBAJO: Serial Liar, Buhari’s Brain, Propagandist, Interpreter of Buhari’s Maladies By Muhammad Gulani
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces of Jewellery, customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Anti-Hausa-Fulani Backlash Is Driven By Fear And Attempt To Discredit Buhari By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Two Chinese, Kill Their Police Guard In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Agriculture Be Ready To Defend Yourselves, Ohanaeze Tells Igbo As Northern Groups Give Buhari 30-day Ultimatum To Implement RUGA
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Three Dead, 11 Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Ogun River
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad