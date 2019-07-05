Gunmen Kidnap Two Chinese, Kill Their Police Guard In Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

Two Chinese working with a glass and aluminium company have been reportedly abducted by gunmen in Benin, Edo State. 

The incident happened on Wednesday at the Utesi community along the Benin-Auchi Road.

According to reports, the police orderly attached to the victims lost his life; he was caught down in a hail of bullets during the operation.

The victims were said to be on their way home after the close of work when the gunmen blocked their vehicle. They were abducted after killing the police guard.  

Speaking to newsmen, a source who preferred to be anonymous said, "As soon as the victims came out of the company’s premises, the gunmen, who apparently had been waiting for them, started trailing them.”

The source added that the gunmen killed the cop attached to the victims, before abducting the Chinese.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. DanMallam Muhammed, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, the incident was reported to us yesterday (Wednesday). We are working hard to rescue the victims from the kidnappers,” he stated.
 

