Harry And Meghan To Christen baby Archie On Saturday

*Serena Williams won't be the godparent of Archie

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 05, 2019

Duchess of Sussex Meghan and  Prince Harry will christen their baby boy at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: ”Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6 July.

”The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton. The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.”

Meanwhile, Serena Williams has confirmed that she will not attend the christening of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby on Saturday. 

The tennis champion would not be at the christening because of other commitments. 

Thirty-seven-year-old Williams, who is set to compete in Wimbledon’s mixed doubles alongside Andy Murray also said she would not be baby Archie’s godparent. 

She made this known in a press conference after winning her second-round match on Thursday. 

Asked whether she would be attending the private royal celebration, she said: "No, I’m working on Saturday. So, she understands work."

