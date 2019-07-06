38 Lawyers Conferred With Senior Advocate Of Nigeria Award

38 Nigerian lawyers have been conferred with the award of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee in Nigeria conferred the lawyers with the honours after passing the examination.

According to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, 117 candidates applied but 80 were shortlisted after passing the first and second pre-qualification exercise.

However, only 38 qualified for the conferment of the award for the year 2019.

The successful candidates would be formally sworn-in during the 2019/2020 New Legal Year of Nigeria’s Supreme Court in September 2019