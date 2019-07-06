AFCON2019: President Buhari Congratulates Super Eagles, Urges Team To Stay Focused

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after defeating Cameroon to progress to the Quarter Finals of the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The President urged the Nigerian team led by Coach Gernot Rohr to remain focused and determined as they progress through the knockout stages of the competition.



The president in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media, says: “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Super Eagles of Nigeria for making progress in the African Cup of Nations Egypt 2019, after a delightful win over Cameroonian football team.



“President Buhari recognises the hardwork, team spirit and sportsmanship the boys have exhibited in the tournament, which are good signs for a team destined to excel.



“With yet more hurdles to scale before lifting the diadem, the President urges the team and their handlers to remain focused and determined, assuring them of the fervent prayers and support of all Nigerians.”



Other football lovers across the country also showered encomium on the Super Eagles while hailing the players for their wonderful performance against Cameroo.



Super Eagles @NGSuperEagles: “It's all over in Alexandria. The @NGSuperEagles have soared into the #TotalAFCON2019 Quarterfinals. Congrats Nigerians, thank you for your support!! #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #NGACMR”