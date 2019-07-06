Buhari To Farmers: Refrain From Attacking Herdsmen As They Return Due To Rainy Season

President Muhammadu Buhari on his farm in Daura, Katsina State



President Muhammadu Buhari has warned farming communities to refrain from attacking herdsmen who are returning from the South due to the rainy season.

The presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the president warned herdsmen and communities to stop taking the law into their hands.

“Herdsmen returning from the South due to the rainy season must respect the boundaries of farmers and villagers, while the communities must refrain from attacking herdsmen,” Shehu said.

Following a brief on incidents that triggered violence and loss of lives in Katsina State, President Buhari directed immediate reinforcement of the security architecture in the state and the prosecution of those involved in the conflict.

The president commiserated with families that lost loved ones in the attacks from herdsmen, assuring the state that the security structure would be further strengthened.

He directed security outfits in the state and all parts of the country to work towards preventive, rather than reactionary measures.

