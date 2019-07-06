Federal Road Safety In Ondo Starts Enforcement Of Number Plates For Motorcycle, Tricycle Operators

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2019

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps said it would begin a clamp down on commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators without number plate and drivers license in Ondo state.

Rotimi Adeleye, the Commander of FRSC who spoke on Friday in Akure explained that the move was to curb high crime rates in the state.

Adeleye said the Federal Road Safety Corps will, as from August 1, 2019, enforce the number plate and licence on the owners of tricycles in the state.  

He stated that the clampdown became necessary in order to reduce road crashes associated with motorcycles and tricycles.

According to him, the enforcement would improve the existing National Drivers and Vehicles Database. 

"The issue of drivers license is not an issue of recent thing, it has been on existence and it is a way of ascertain the authenticity of the riders.

"Having number plate and drivers license is show that the commercial rider are certified to ride on highway.

"The reason why we have a lot of crashes cause by commercial rider is because of lack of information and expertise.

"What we are doing now is to sensitive and give public enlightenment because we still have one month window now but by August 1, any okada rider or tricycles without properly registered and anybody riding it without drivers license will be penalised."

