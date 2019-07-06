Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government

- Presidential panel provides full list of properties he acquired via illegal funds

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2019

 

A Federal High Court in Abuja recently ordered an interim forfeiture of properties belonging to the lawmaker representing Delta North senatorial district, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo in the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1127/18 ordered an interim forfeiture of 14 properties and 22 bank accounts linked to the senator to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The case filed by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property on behalf of the Federal Government, also placed a post-no-debit order on 22 bank accounts linked to Nwaoboshi.

In his political career, Nwaoboshi served as a commissioner in Delta State, from 2000 to 2006. He served also as a senator from 2015 to 2019.

In the 2019 election, Nwaoboshi contested and won but the primary election that produced him was voided by an Abuja court.

Justice A. R Mohammed ruled that from all available evidence before the court, Ned Nwoko convincingly won the Delta North PDP senatorial primary election held on 2nd, October 2018.

The judge had nullified the election and declared Ned Nwoko winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta North senatorial primary.

The 14 properties seized are Sulmming Electrical Company (RC 1090069) located at Asagba, along Asaba Airport Road, Asaba Delta State; PON filling station along Asaba Airport Road, Asaba Delta State; and a multibillion-naira estate under construction at Maryam Babangida Road Asaba Delta State.

They also include Cartage Cinema located at Okpanan Road beside Rain Oil Petrol Station Asaba, Delta State; Newbrige filling Station along Airport Road, Warri, Delta State; Plot on C of O No. 16800; Plot on C of O No. 16711; Plot on C of O No. 13988;  A house at No. 8 Monu Olarewaju Crescent, GRA Asaba, Delta State; and a multimillion-naira building located at No. 41 Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos.

Others are House No. 25, 6932 Road, Adban Estate GwarInpa, Abuja; Guinea House No. 27 Marina Road, Apapa, Lagos; Plot 30118, Kuranakh Close, Maitama, FCT-Abuja; and Ceedeez School Hall Airport Road Asaba, Delta State.

The 22 bank account numbers forfeited by the court include  Zenith Bank, Hon. (Barr) Peter Nwaoboshi, 1004803190; Zenith Bank, Suiming Electricals Ltd PVC Accounts 5070338114; Zenith Bank, 5070180818; Zenith Bank, Suiming Electricals Ltd PVC Accounts 1013562244; Zenith Bank ,Bilderberg Enterprises Nig. Ltd. 1011757055; Zenith Bank, Suiming Electricals Ltd PVC Accounts, 1013769545; and  Zenith Bank, Hon. (Barr) Peter Nwaoboshi, 5070444123; Zenith Bank, Hon. (Barr) Peter Nwaoboshi, 5060121380; Access Bank, Nwaoboshi Peter, 0035155779.

Others are Access Bank, Nwaoboshi Peter, 0737844207; Access Bank, Nwaoboshi Peter, 0737844221; Access Bank, Nwaoboshi Peter, 0737844362, Access Bank, Nwaoboshi Peter, 0737844300; UBA Obi Francis Nwaoboshi Foundation, 1020389229; UBA, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi 1019061109; UBA, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, 3002183861; UBA, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, 2082824385; Sterling, Builderberg Enterprise Nig Ltd, 0006437276; Sterling, Builderberg Enterprise Nig Ltd, 0007675273; Sterling, Peter Nwaoboshi, 0008600331; Sterling, Peter Nwaoboshi, 0006493689; Sterling, Peter Nwaoboshi, 0009972897.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Makes Appointments Of Personal Staff
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces Of Jewellery, Customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Appoints Personal Staff Instead Of Ministers As Bayo Omoboriowo Retains Position
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Adeleke: I Have My Misgivings About Supreme Court Judgment But Congratulations To Governor Oyetola
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Makes Appointments Of Personal Staff
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces Of Jewellery, Customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International Nigerian-Americans Rated Most Successful Group In US
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Travel 217 Passengers Evacuated As Battery Charger Explodes, Forcing Virgin Atlantic Plane To Make Emergency Landing
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Inside The Polytechnic Where Academic Corruption Thrives (Part I)
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Appoints Personal Staff Instead Of Ministers As Bayo Omoboriowo Retains Position
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Adeleke: I Have My Misgivings About Supreme Court Judgment But Congratulations To Governor Oyetola
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape
Christianity Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Billionaire Chris Cline, The ‘King Of Coal,’ Among 7 Killed In Bahamas Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion A Senator At A Sex Toy Shop! By SOC Okenwa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad