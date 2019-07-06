Odinkalu Calls For Review Of CCTV Footage Of Nigerian Strangled In South Africa

She was in South Africa to attend the conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2019

 

Former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, has called for the review of the video footage of a Nigerian woman said to have died of strangulation in a hotel in South Africa.

The deceased, Elizabeth Ndubuisi, died on June 13 at Kempton Park, Gauteng Province. She is said to be the Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN). 

She was in South Africa to attend the conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

She was later found dead in her room at Emperor’s Palace Casino, Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg.  Elizabeth Ndubuisi at the conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO)

Her death has sparked outrage on social media after a report dated June 27, 2019, and signed by the Director-General of the Department of Health, Republic of South Africa, stated that she died of “unnatural causes consistent with strangulation”.

Prof. Odinkalu and several other Nigerians have petitioned the Nigerian government through the chairman/chief executive officer of Nigerian Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who promised to follow up on the case.

Friends and family members said on a website set up in her memory that she was murdered and even accused the South African government and the hotel management of not doing enough to bring her alleged killers to justice.

It was alleged that the hotel had failed to provide CCTV footage to the police which would assist in the investigation.

Tweeting on Saturday, Odinkalu renewed his call for review of the video footage of the victim’s hotel room.

According to him " She traveled from #Nigeria to South Africa for the conference of the #Africa Insurance Organisation & ended up strangled in her hotel room at @EmperorsPalace. 26 days later, @nidcom_gov, the CCTV footage has still not been examined. 

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, executive chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said CCTV footage showed no one entered the deceased’s room despite the autopsy report that her death was unnatural. 

“Update on Ndubisi. Our CG in SA along with the deceased’s brother are on the sad incident. Cctv showed no one entered the room. Autopsy showed she died of unnatural cause. An officer from the HC detailed on the case, working with SA police. Will keep you updated,” Dabiri-Erewa tweeted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces Of Jewellery, Customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Inside The Polytechnic Where Academic Corruption Thrives (Part I)
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape
Christianity Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Gang-Rape, Confiscation, Impunity Foisted On Majidun By Military Men​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Why Police Released Nigerian Senator Abbo Who Assaulted A Nursing Mother
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Security Agents Daily Molesting Women Seeking Food In Jos IDP Camps, Says Lawmaker
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Government Seizes Diezani's 2,149 Pieces Of Jewellery, Customized Gold iPhone, Valued At $40 Million
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Throws Out Danjuma Goje's Corruption Case After Order From President Buhari, Attorney General
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerian-Americans Rated Most Successful Group In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Inside The Polytechnic Where Academic Corruption Thrives (Part I)
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics How Gbajabiamila Broke Parliamentary Rules -Secondus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Agriculture Buhari To Farmers: Refrain From Attacking Herdsmen As They Return Due To Rainy Season
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Inside Story: Former Staff At Coza Accuses COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Rape
Christianity Former COZA Staff Accuses Biodun Fatoyinbo Of Raping Her, Gives Details How His Wife Modele Enable It
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International US Mass Deportation Roundups To Begin ‘Fairly Soon’ – Trump
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME REVEALED: Gang-Rape, Confiscation, Impunity Foisted On Majidun By Military Men​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad