Remember Samson And Delilah, Pastor Adeboye Warns Church Ministers While Speaking On Rape Scandal Of COZA Fatoyinbo, Busola Dakolo

- Explains why he had kept mum over allegation

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 06, 2019

 

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has broken his silence on the rape allegation levelled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Adeboye, who spoke during a service at the Redemption Camp, stated that he did not have much to say other than what the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)  had said.

Adeboye warned aspiring ministers to flee from youthful lust and evil.

“When you see a sister smiling at you in a 'koi koi' way, run; run as in terror. Don’t say, ‘Nah, I’m a great man of God. I’m highly anointed’. Ask Samson,” he said. 

“I don’t want to comment on some happenings… Like I’ve always told you when people say, ‘Why don’t you talk?’. I say I’m under authority. The Redeemed Christian Church of God belongs to CAN and we belong to PFN. And in CAN we have a president; in PFN we have a president. Whatever they say, that’s what I’ve said. That’s why I kept my mouth shut,” he said.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is being accused by singer Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola Dakolo, of raping her when she was a teenager.  See Also Scandal 'Be Happy A Man Of God Disvirgined You', Busola Dakolo, Wife of Timi Dakolo, Narrates How Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Raped Her 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Since the news broke, Nigerians including notable pastors have aired their opinions and also called for an investigation into the rape allegations.

Pastor Adeboye also had a word of advice for aspiring ministers of God.

According to him, there is nothing hidden that will not come to the open. He went on to warn them that their sins will find them.

