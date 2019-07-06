We Don't Want Herdsmen To Suffer, We're Going Ahead With RUGA Settlements Despite Suspension - Gombe Governor

Inuwa Yahaya

Inuwa Yahaya, governor of Gombe state, has said his administration will go ahead with the RUGA settlements proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari for herdsmen.

The controversial initiative, suspended after a public outcry was proposed by the federal government to end the incessant clashes between farmers and herders.

After meeting with President Buhari on Friday, Yahaya said the state had reserved over 200,000 hectares of land to implement the scheme.

He said, “President Buhari’s intention on the RUGA settlements scheme is laudable and the people of Gombe, who are predominantly Fulani will definitely key into it,” Yahaya said.

“As I speak to you now, Gombe state government has set aside over 200,000 hectares of land for the implementation of the RUGA Settlements scheme in the state.

“So, because some states rejected the scheme doesn’t mean that Gombe state will not go ahead to implement it.

“Up till now, I don’t want to believe that the pilot scheme has been suspended. We are going to continue with it, because to us it’s a very good initiative in view of the hardship our people (herdsmen) are now facing.

“We need to find a lasting solution to their predicament so as to save their lives because they are Nigerians too.

“So, I don’t want to believe that the president has suspended the scheme – this is worrisome and may be inimical to our people.’’