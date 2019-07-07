Nigerian Government Has Concluded Plan To Assassinate My Father, El-Zakyzaky's Son Cries Out

"This has always been an assassination in progress, and it is almost done. And the assassins are clearly determined to see it through."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 07, 2019

Ibraheem El-ZakyZaky

 

One of the surviving sons of the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria ( IMN )  popularly known as 'Shiites' , Mohammed Ibraheem Zakzaky has said that the Nigerian government has finalised the arrangement to assassinate his father , Ibraheem El-Zakyzaky. 

He disclosed this in a press statement issued at the end of a press conference addressed by Sheik Mukhtar Abdul-rahaman Auwal on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that he visited his father at the detention facility where he has been kept by the security operatives on Saturday 6th of July 2019 but was shocked to see his father in deteriorating health conditions. 

According to Ibraheem " This Saturday the 6th of July 2019, I met with my father and my mother.  My father was found to have unusually excessive and life threatening concentrations of lead and cadmium in his blood. 

"This has always been an assassination in progress, and it is almost done. And the assassins are clearly determined to see it through.

"When we met aside from what could be visibly seen of their deteriorating condition such as my fathers teeth which in the space of a month has turned from dark brown to virtually jet black, my father also informed me of how his condition has been worsening since the last time we met.

He said that all efforts  made by the family to ensure that his father get a proper medical attention were deliberately ignored and frustrated  by the government. 

He explained that his condition has worsened beyond redemption adding that any effort to save his life now has become futile.

 He pointed out that his mother  started showing signs of stroke in  January 2018 as a result of intermittent attacks of chronic pain . He said the pain has  become a daily occurrence now due to lack of  proper medical intervention

His words " My mother on the other hand, whose numerous medical issues were well known since before, has similarly received none of the care that was recommended. 

" The frequent attack of chronic pain which she had been suffering on average on a monthly basis has now turned into a daily routine. And to date none of the underlying medical issues causing these attacks has been addressed "

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Senior Nigerian Government Official Arrested For Passport Racketeering
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Don’t Take Action That Will Hinder Peace In The Country, Northern Group Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Details How Fani-Kayode, Others Used 108 Bank Cheques To Perpetrate Alleged N4.9bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Senior Nigerian Government Official Arrested For Passport Racketeering
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Don’t Take Action That Will Hinder Peace In The Country, Northern Group Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 38 Lawyers Conferred With Senior Advocate Of Nigeria Award
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity I Believe Busola Dakolo, Says Apostle Chris Omatsola, Biodun Fatoyinbo's Friend
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian World War II Veteran Yet To Receive Pension Since 1957
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Details How Fani-Kayode, Others Used 108 Bank Cheques To Perpetrate Alleged N4.9bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Odinkalu Calls For Review Of CCTV Footage Of Nigerian Strangled In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Signs African Free Trade Agreement
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad