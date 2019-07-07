Sexual Assault Of Minors: Lagos Police Record Worrisome Number Of Cases

Sexual Assault suspects

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four men for sexual assault against minors.



According to Bala Elkana, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, the men were arrested at different areas of Lagos State for offenses bordering on rape and molestation.



One of the paraded men is a 68-year-old Yisah Showunmi, who allegedly raped his 15 years old daughter and her friends.



The 15-year-old reported the incident at Imota Police Station in Ikorodu, on June 27.



She alleged that her father has been having sexual intercourse with her for the past three years, stating that when her two friends (Names withheld) ages 15 and 16 came to stay in their house, her father also had sexual intercourse with them.



She said that the last incident happened on June 23, 2019.



In another similar incident, one Akin Olatilu was arrested for sexually abusing his step-daughter.



According to the police, Olatilu has been assaulting his step-daughter for five year when she was only 14 years old.



But on June 14 the lady approached the Police to make a report.



She alleged that she reported the matter to her mother but her mother did not take any action.



She further stated that the abuse did not stop until she turned 18 years old and that the suspect also had sexual intercourse with her in the month of March 2019.



Another case was reported at Igando Police station by a mother who claimed that her daughter was assaulted by her guardian, one Pastor Popo Paul, who lives at 10/11 Aminu Street, Ishuti road, Egan Igando, Lagos.



The mother, who lives at Akure in Ondo state, had brought her daughter to Lagos, in 2017, to live with Paul's wife.



She stated that, she noticed her daughter was pregnant sometime in June, 2018 and that when she interrogated her, she mentioned the name of the suspect.



According to the pregnant girl, Paul started sleeping with her in January 2018. She gave birth to a baby girl in April 2019.



In a related development, One Aliyu Ali Mohammed was arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 14 years old girl inside an uncompleted building in Peace Estate Iba area of Lagos



According to Elkana the case was reported by one Harrison Chukwerueke, who caught the suspect.



All the suspects have been charged to court.

