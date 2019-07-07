Sexual Assault Of Minors: Lagos Police Record Worrisome Number Of Cases

One of the paraded men is a 68-year-old Yisah Showunmi, who allegedly raped his 15 years old daughter and her friends.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 07, 2019

Sexual Assault suspects

 

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested four men for sexual assault against minors.

According to Bala Elkana, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command,  the men were arrested at different areas of Lagos State for offenses bordering on rape and molestation.

One of the paraded men is a 68-year-old Yisah Showunmi, who allegedly raped his 15 years old daughter and her friends.

The 15-year-old reported the incident at Imota Police Station in Ikorodu, on June 27.

She alleged that her father has been having sexual intercourse with her for the past three years, stating that when her two friends (Names withheld) ages 15 and 16 came to stay in their house, her father also had sexual intercourse with them.

She said that the last incident happened on June 23, 2019. 

In another similar incident, one Akin Olatilu was arrested for sexually abusing his step-daughter.

According to the police, Olatilu has been assaulting his step-daughter for five year when she was only 14 years old.

But on June 14 the lady approached the Police to make a report.

She alleged that she reported the matter to her mother but her mother did not take any action. 

She further stated that the abuse did not stop until she turned 18 years old and that the suspect also had sexual intercourse with her in the month of March 2019.

Another case was reported at Igando Police station by a mother who claimed that her daughter was assaulted by her guardian, one Pastor Popo Paul, who lives at 10/11 Aminu Street, Ishuti road, Egan Igando, Lagos.

The mother, who lives at Akure in Ondo state, had brought her daughter to Lagos, in 2017, to live with Paul's wife.

She stated that, she noticed her daughter was pregnant sometime in June, 2018 and that when she interrogated her, she mentioned the name of the suspect. 

According to the pregnant girl, Paul started sleeping with her in January 2018. She gave birth to a baby girl in April 2019.

In a related development, One Aliyu Ali Mohammed was arrested for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 14 years old girl inside an uncompleted building in Peace Estate Iba area of Lagos

According to Elkana the case was reported by one Harrison Chukwerueke, who caught the suspect.

All the suspects have been charged to court.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Senior Nigerian Government Official Arrested For Passport Racketeering
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity I Believe Busola Dakolo, Says Apostle Chris Omatsola, Biodun Fatoyinbo's Friend
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Odinkalu Calls For Review Of CCTV Footage Of Nigerian Strangled In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA: CAN Makes U-turn, Says It Is Investigating Rape Allegations Against Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption N136m Fraud: Court Denies Convicted Ex Air Chief Tony Omenyi Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Senior Nigerian Government Official Arrested For Passport Racketeering
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Don’t Take Action That Will Hinder Peace In The Country, Northern Group Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal 38 Lawyers Conferred With Senior Advocate Of Nigeria Award
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity I Believe Busola Dakolo, Says Apostle Chris Omatsola, Biodun Fatoyinbo's Friend
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian World War II Veteran Yet To Receive Pension Since 1957
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Details How Fani-Kayode, Others Used 108 Bank Cheques To Perpetrate Alleged N4.9bn Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Odinkalu Calls For Review Of CCTV Footage Of Nigerian Strangled In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Signs African Free Trade Agreement
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad