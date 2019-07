Video of Moment Chief Judge Of Kebbi, Elizabeth Karatu, Was Stopped From Giving Last Judgment Moment Chief Judge Of Kebbi, Elizabeth Karatu, Was Stopped From Giving Last Judgment

Retired Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Elizabeth Asabe Karatu, said the state government denied her being confirmed as the chief judge because she was a Christian.

The state government and lawmakers in Kebbi State House of Assembly have repeatedly denied the allegation.

They had accused Karatu of being in possession of seemingly doctored documents regarding her birth and age.