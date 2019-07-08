Soyinka To Buhari: Your Refusal To Obey Law Making Some Tribes To Cause Anarchy, Act Above The Law

We have the issue of security, obeying the law, which is one thing that equalises all. President Muhammadu Buhari should lead by example by obeying the dictates of the law so that other Nigerians can follow suit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 08, 2019

Prof. Wole Soyinka has heaped the blame of disregard for rule of law and the dictates of the constitution in the country on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Soyinka made this assertion when he spoke to journalists at the 21st death anniversary of MKO Abiola and laying of wreath ceremony organised by Women Arise for Change Initiative on Sunday.

Soyinka called on President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example by obeying the principles of the laws and constitution of the country.

He said, “We have the issue of security, obeying the law, which is one thing that equalises all. President Muhammadu Buhari should lead by example by obeying the dictates of the law so that other Nigerians can follow suit.

“It is this refusal to obey the law that has made some sections of the populace to think they are above the law and are causing anarchy in the country.

“We have a responsibility as a people, and the government should address the issue of education, youth unemployment and insecurity.

The Nobel laureate lamented the insecurity in the country while calling on the government to strengthen its efforts in curbing the activities of herdsmen and Boko Haram in the country.

“Just when we thought we were dealing with Boko Haram, then came these nomadic herdsmen armed with AK-47, and gradually, the kind of harmonious relationships that existed between various productive arms of this nation begins to disappear.

“We find ourselves on a daily basis being threatened, killed, our women being raped and other productive arms like farmers being driven off their own territories.

“These are critical issues that we need to deal with head-on and urgently so that we begin to celebrate the memories of late Abiola and what he stood for,” Soyinka said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Senior Nigerian Government Official Arrested For Passport Racketeering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Don’t Take Action That Will Hinder Peace In The Country, Northern Group Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Everything Is Messed Up In Kwara State, Decay Will Take Years To Fix, Gov AbdulRazaq Laments
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Senior Nigerian Government Official Arrested For Passport Racketeering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 19 Feared Dead In Nigeria's Auto Crash
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Buhari Over Appointments
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Agriculture RUGA: Don’t Take Action That Will Hinder Peace In The Country, Northern Group Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity I Believe Busola Dakolo, Says Apostle Chris Omatsola, Biodun Fatoyinbo's Friend
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Why Two Supreme Court Justices Wanted Adeleke To Be Osun Governor
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity COZA: CAN Makes U-turn, Says It Is Investigating Rape Allegations Against Fatoyinbo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Everything Is Messed Up In Kwara State, Decay Will Take Years To Fix, Gov AbdulRazaq Laments
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian World War II Veteran Yet To Receive Pension Since 1957
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Why Buhari Finally Signed AfCFTA Agreement After Persistent Refusal To Do So
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad