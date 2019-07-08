Soyinka To Buhari: Your Refusal To Obey Law Making Some Tribes To Cause Anarchy, Act Above The Law

Prof. Wole Soyinka has heaped the blame of disregard for rule of law and the dictates of the constitution in the country on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Soyinka made this assertion when he spoke to journalists at the 21st death anniversary of MKO Abiola and laying of wreath ceremony organised by Women Arise for Change Initiative on Sunday.

Soyinka called on President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example by obeying the principles of the laws and constitution of the country.

He said, “We have the issue of security, obeying the law, which is one thing that equalises all. President Muhammadu Buhari should lead by example by obeying the dictates of the law so that other Nigerians can follow suit.

“It is this refusal to obey the law that has made some sections of the populace to think they are above the law and are causing anarchy in the country.

“We have a responsibility as a people, and the government should address the issue of education, youth unemployment and insecurity.

The Nobel laureate lamented the insecurity in the country while calling on the government to strengthen its efforts in curbing the activities of herdsmen and Boko Haram in the country.

“Just when we thought we were dealing with Boko Haram, then came these nomadic herdsmen armed with AK-47, and gradually, the kind of harmonious relationships that existed between various productive arms of this nation begins to disappear.

“We find ourselves on a daily basis being threatened, killed, our women being raped and other productive arms like farmers being driven off their own territories.

“These are critical issues that we need to deal with head-on and urgently so that we begin to celebrate the memories of late Abiola and what he stood for,” Soyinka said.