Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the accelerated promotion of two senior army officers and a subaltern for their patriotic role in ending Boko Haram insurgency in the country's north-east region.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Army, the officers were granted promotion for their "extraordinary feats, courage, examplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour" in the counter-insurgency operation of the military.

The statement added: "The two senior officers are Major General LO Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations at Army Headquarters who has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and Brigadier General AB Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri, promoted to the rank of Major General.

"Also, promoted to the rank of Captain is Lieutenant AJ Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion Bauchi."

The Buhari administration, said the army, has continued to demonstrate total and unflinching support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the bid to effectively contain the security situation in the country especially activities of terrorists in the North-East.

"In particular, the government has shown commitment to recognizing excellence, dedication and commitment on the part of personnel of the Nigerian Army," the statement. "It is in this wise that the President, Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the accelerated promotion of two senior officers and a subaltern of the Nigerian Army."

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, on behalf of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army has felicitated with the newly promoted officers and extended his best wishes to them in all their future endeavours.