Edwin Clark: RUGA Is An Abomination, Buhari's Regime Should Withdraw It, Not Suspend It

Ranching is the solution. If you want to maintain cattle rearing, it is ranching. That is what operates everywhere in the world. Even in less civilized developed countries in Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

The convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Edwin Clark, has warned the federal government against reintroducing the suspended controversial RUGA scheme.

Clark pointed out that the reintroduction could lead to the disintegration of Nigeria.

While agreeing to diversifying Nigeria’s revenue base from oil to other sources of income such as agriculture, he warned that policies to be introduced to boost agriculture should not offend the sensibilities of host communities or other parts of the country.

Clark stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

He said: “Nigeria belongs to all of us. It is true that this country has been depending on oil and gas. One appreciates the efforts of the FG to diversify into areas of agriculture, but the recent introduction of RUGA is an abomination to the entire people of Nigeria. It is obnoxious, it is unacceptable.

“We cannot remain in a country where various different groups of people live to make Nigeria since 1914 and today you are introducing some sort of settlement of a particular group of the country in every part of the 36 states simply because you believe you are solving the problem of herdsmen and farmers. That is not the issue; you are not solving it.

“Ranching is the solution. If you want to maintain cattle rearing, it is ranching. That is what operates everywhere in the world. Even in less civilized developed countries in Africa. If you go to Brazil and East Africa, ranching is what they are doing.

“Even our founding fathers in the first republic established ranches. There were ranches at Obudu Cross River State, Ondo State and in the north. Nobody kicked against it but for you to introduce a settlement for resolving the problem between herdsmen and farmers is unthinkable."

He accused some government officials of nursing hidden agenda and allowing foreigners from Niger, Chad and some other neighbouring countries to illegally settle in Nigeria under the guise of herdsmen.

He said: “Let us go back, we have been living with Fulani and their herds for very long time; even when I was young, they lived with us. When they are bringing their cows, they used their sticks and everybody gave way but today we see herdsmen armed with Ak-47 all over the country moving around, killing people, raping women, killing children and so forth, destroying farms and today not one single one has been arrested, no single one has been caught and his gun removed; that is the country we belong.

“The government is not interested in seeing that the herdsmen with arms that came from Niger, Libya and other places are addressed. They want those people to be settled in our midst. They should now withdraw it completely. Whether they suspend it for another 10 years or so, if it comes back, Nigeria will not survive as a country. It is good they withdrew it.  If they say they have just suspended it and they are bringing it back, no Nigerian will agree to it and that may be the beginning of the disintegration of this country. God forbid!”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Moment Chief Judge Of Kebbi, Elizabeth Karatu, Was Stopped From Giving Last Judgment
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Senator Abbo Takes Selfies As Police Arraign Him For Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soyinka To Buhari: Your Refusal To Obey Law Making Some Tribes To Cause Anarchy, Act Above The Law
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Governor Akeredolu Promoting Anti-party Activities In Ondo APC -Concerned Leaders Forum
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy Sanwo-Olu Government Accused Of Breaching NFIU Guidelines, Deducting LGA Funds At Source
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Moment Chief Judge Of Kebbi, Elizabeth Karatu, Was Stopped From Giving Last Judgment
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerians In Diaspora Rehabilitate Woman Whose Arm Was Cut Off, Husband Killed By Herdsmen
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Rape Scandal: Inspector General Of Police Trying To Scuttle Investigation Of Pastor Fatoyinbo, Coalition Of Lawyers Allege
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Is An Idea, Says American Ambassador Symington
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Senator Abbo Takes Selfies As Police Arraign Him For Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soyinka To Buhari: Your Refusal To Obey Law Making Some Tribes To Cause Anarchy, Act Above The Law
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Re:Muhammad Gulani: Lying Sicko Defends Pastor RUGA Osinbajo By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Governor Akeredolu Promoting Anti-party Activities In Ondo APC -Concerned Leaders Forum
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy Sanwo-Olu Government Accused Of Breaching NFIU Guidelines, Deducting LGA Funds At Source
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad