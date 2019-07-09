Herdsmen Attack Nigerian Naval Officer In Benin

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

Nine suspected armed herdsmen have launched an attack on a Nigerian naval officer who was on his way to Lagos while returning from an official assignment.

The attack on Lt. M. Dahiru took place on July 7 at about 1:30 pm along the Benin by-pass by Ahor community, Edo state.

Dahiru was returning from an official assignment on the NNS Burutu, a Nigerian navy vessel, when the attack occurred. 

The attackers reportedly fired several rounds at Dahiru's vehicle and injured. 

While trying to escape from his assailants, the soldier had a crash with another vehicle.

After the attack, the community chairman of Ahor evacuated the officer to a nearby private clinic identified as Well Health Clinic and Maternity at No 31, Old Benin-Auchi Rd, Eyean, Benin City for treatment. 

The victim of the incident remains in a stable condition.

