Nigeria Is An Idea, Says American Ambassador Symington

*Tells Nigerians to care for one another

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

The United States of America's Ambassador to Nigeria, William Stuart Symington, says Nigeria is an idea. 

Symington explained: "Nigeria is more than a country. Nigeria is an idea. The idea of Nigeria is bigger than Nigerians. But the idea that is Nigeria is bigger than Nigerians.  This idea of bringing the world together, so that we truly are not just one nation under God and indivisible, but one family under God and indivisible."

The ambassador stated this during the July 4 independence day celebration of the US in Nigeria.

Continuing, he stated, "And here's the idea of Nigeria: the idea of Nigeria is that you maintain 500 tribes. I am not making that number up. Five hundred languages...put them in a place and by the grace of God, get them to think of themselves as one nation bound in freedom, peace, and unity. This is no easy task."

According to him, the American people have continued to work hard to maintain peace and unity in their country.

He, thus, urged Nigerians to strive towards achieving unity and peace.

Nigeria's independence will be celebrated on October 1.

"We in the United States have been after unity, freedom, and liberty, since long before the song was written in 1812 and we celebrate that tonight," Symington noted.

According to him, it is important that Nigerians from various ethnic tribes, geopolitical zones and religious beliefs to care for one another.

He noted: "This is the greatest challenge the world faces today and I am convinced we've got the answer. Now, if you're not from the United States. Many Americans have said and many Nigerians have said it but here's the challenge: (John F. Kenndy) Think not of what your country can do for you, but for what you can do for each other, for your country and for your loved ones. 

"This is Nigeria's challenge. This is the idea of Nigeria. It's also the idea of the United States. Thank you for coming to celebrate this idea. We all have a right to live and to unite in freedom and prosperity and justice for all. Thank you."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Food US Authorities Seize Snails From Nigeria Passenger At Atlanta Airport, Say They Can Cause Meningitis
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
United States of America Obama Appoints Nigerian-American To NSA
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Donald Trump Will Be The Republican Nominee And Could Win It All In November By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Police Two More Black Men Shot Dead By Police In The US
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Politics US Secretary Of State John Kerry Leaves Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Donald Trump's entire election victory speech
United States of America Donald Trump's Victory Speech (Text And Video)
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Moment Chief Judge Of Kebbi, Elizabeth Karatu, Was Stopped From Giving Last Judgment
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerians In Diaspora Rehabilitate Woman Whose Arm Was Cut Off, Husband Killed By Herdsmen
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Rape Scandal: Inspector General Of Police Trying To Scuttle Investigation Of Pastor Fatoyinbo, Coalition Of Lawyers Allege
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Senator Abbo Takes Selfies As Police Arraign Him For Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soyinka To Buhari: Your Refusal To Obey Law Making Some Tribes To Cause Anarchy, Act Above The Law
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Re:Muhammad Gulani: Lying Sicko Defends Pastor RUGA Osinbajo By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Governor Akeredolu Promoting Anti-party Activities In Ondo APC -Concerned Leaders Forum
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Potholes, Speeding Caused Auto Crash That Killed 19 Nigerians Including Children -FRSC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Refusing To Investigate Alleged Billion-dollar Looting By Ex-governor Yari -Shinkafi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Agriculture Soyinka: RUGA Internal Colonisation, Nigeria Can't Survive Another Upheaval Like Biafran War
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad