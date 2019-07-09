Transparency International Set To Release Nigeria's Corruption Survey

- Survey includes that of other African nations

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

Transparency International is set to release its Africa corruption survey (Global Corruption Barometer –Africa) which captures people’s experiences and perceptions of corruption in 35 countries and territories.

The survey conducted in patnership with Afrobarometer, sampled 47,000 citizens between September 2016 and September 2018 about their perceptions of corruption and their direct experiences of bribery.   See Also Corruption Transparency International Ranks Nigeria 148th World's Least Corrupt Country 0 Comments 1 Year Ago

The countries surveyed are Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, DRC, Eswatini, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

According to the organization's 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Nigeria has “neither improved nor progressed in the perception of corruption in the public administration in 2018".

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) aggregates data from a number of different sources that provide perceptions by the business community and country experts of the level of corruption in the public sector.

Nigeria scored 27 out of 100 points in the 2018 CPI, maintaining the same score as in the 2017 CPI.

The new survey will be released on July 11, 2019.

