University Of Nigeria Unveils First Five-seater Electric Car, Christened It 'Lion Ozumba 551'

Improving on the automobile industry in the country would help create more employment and reduce huge amount of money used in importing cars into the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 09, 2019

It was excitement galore at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) yesterday as the institution’s Engineering Faculty successfully unveiled its first five-seater electric car.

Christened Lion Ozumba 551, the car, made with 80 percent locally-sourced materials, could undertake a 30-kilometer distance when fully charged.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Charles Igwe, said the car was part of the drive to accord innovation and technology the highest attention to reposition the institution for greater heights. He commended the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Professor Benjamin Ozumba, who he said laid the foundation for innovation and technology upon which the car dream was realised.

“I feel happy that I inherited a strong institution from Ozumba and I promise to consolidate on his achievements,” he said.

Director-general, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, also commended the university for the stride, urging other institutions in the country to give priority to technology and innovation.

He disclosed that the council had on February 6, 2019, invited UNN, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Usman Danfolio University, Sokoto (UDUSOK) and the Metrological Institute to make proposals on how to produce electric cars in the country, adding that he was elated that it had become reality.

Aliyu, who was represented by Director of Finance and Accounts, David Oyetunji, said improving on the automobile industry in the country would help create more employment and reduce huge amount of money used in importing cars into the country. He also commended UNN for the recent production of the gasification plant that uses organic waste to generate electricity.

Responding, Ozumba said he was overwhelmed when he was invited to witness the unveiling of the electric car, which was initiated by his administration. “When I came on board, I said we need innovation and technology to be at par with China, United States, Sweden and other developed countries of the world.

“That was why I provided the resources and encouragement for innovation and technology because I believe that is one of the ways we can improve our country’s economy. “It was part of my desire to improve UNN’s and Nigeria’s economy and boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings,” he said.

Earlier, coordinator of UNN Medtronic team that produced the car, Ozoemena Ani, affirmed that it was produced with 80 per cent local materials, adding that it would go 30 kilometres when fully charged, The Guardian reports.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel UPDATED: Potholes, Speeding Caused Auto Crash That Killed 19 Nigerians Including Children -FRSC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Senior Nigerian Government Official Arrested For Passport Racketeering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Prominent Persons Trying To Manipulate Nigeria's Exam Body To Avoid Prosecution, Claims Admission Board
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 19 Feared Dead In Nigeria's Auto Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food US Authorities Seize Snails From Nigeria Passenger At Atlanta Airport, Say They Can Cause Meningitis
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Moment Chief Judge Of Kebbi, Elizabeth Karatu, Was Stopped From Giving Last Judgment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerians In Diaspora Rehabilitate Woman Whose Arm Was Cut Off, Husband Killed By Herdsmen
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Rape Scandal: Inspector General Of Police Trying To Scuttle Investigation Of Pastor Fatoyinbo, Coalition Of Lawyers Allege
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATED: Senator Abbo Takes Selfies As Police Arraign Him For Assaulting Woman In Sex Toy Shop
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Soyinka To Buhari: Your Refusal To Obey Law Making Some Tribes To Cause Anarchy, Act Above The Law
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Four Students Expelled From Kebbi College For Engaging In Lesbianism
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Re:Muhammad Gulani: Lying Sicko Defends Pastor RUGA Osinbajo By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Governor Akeredolu Promoting Anti-party Activities In Ondo APC -Concerned Leaders Forum
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel UPDATED: Potholes, Speeding Caused Auto Crash That Killed 19 Nigerians Including Children -FRSC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Refusing To Investigate Alleged Billion-dollar Looting By Ex-governor Yari -Shinkafi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Agriculture Soyinka: RUGA Internal Colonisation, Nigeria Can't Survive Another Upheaval Like Biafran War
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad