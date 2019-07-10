BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Adamawa Permanent Secretary

Emmanuel Piridimso



The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the abduction of Emmanuel Piridimso, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Mineral Resources, in Adamawa State by gunmen.

Suleiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the kidnap to journalists this morning, saying, "The police has already deployed IG’s rapid response team to track and arrest the culprits and to also rescue the victim."

Francis Samuel, a family member who witnessed the abduction of the permanent secretary, said, "The gunmen stormed the residence located at Clark's Quarters opposite Anglican Cathedral at about 3:20 am on Wednesday (today) and abducted him.

“The gunmen abducted the permanent secretary and took away his handset and that of his wife. We tried to no avail to contact the permanent secretary through his phone number but the abductors refused to pick our calls. As of the time we are speaking, the abductors haven't contacted us,” he said.

