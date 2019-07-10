BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Adamawa Permanent Secretary

Francis Samuel, a family member who witnessed the abduction of the permanent secretary, said, "The gunmen stormed the residence located at Clark's Quarters opposite Anglican Cathedral at about 3:20 am on Wednesday (today) and abducted him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2019

Emmanuel Piridimso


The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the abduction of Emmanuel Piridimso, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Mineral Resources, in Adamawa State by gunmen.

Suleiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the kidnap to journalists this morning, saying, "The police has already deployed IG’s rapid response team to track and arrest the culprits and to also rescue the victim."

Francis Samuel, a family member who witnessed the abduction of the permanent secretary,  said, "The gunmen stormed the residence located at Clark's Quarters opposite Anglican Cathedral at about 3:20 am on Wednesday (today) and abducted him.

“The gunmen abducted the permanent secretary and took away his handset and that of his wife. We tried to no avail to contact the permanent secretary through his phone number but the abductors refused to pick our calls. As of the time we are speaking, the abductors haven't contacted us,” he said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly May Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Government To Seize Another Diezani Alison-Madueke Asset
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu, Akeredolu In Closed-Door Meeting With Aggrieved APC Leaders
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: Next Move In Ondo APC Crisis Is Unity
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Herdsmen Attack Nigerian Naval Officer In Benin
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights Pay N10 Million To Irate Nigerian Who Vandalized London Embassy Vehicles For Breach Of Privacy -Paradigm Initiative To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly May Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education University Of Nigeria Unveils First Five-seater Electric Car, Christened It 'Lion Ozumba 551'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigeria Is An Idea, Says American Ambassador Symington
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Tribute To Kongi @ 85: The Conscience Of A Nation By Louis Odion
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Government To Seize Another Diezani Alison-Madueke Asset
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu, Akeredolu In Closed-Door Meeting With Aggrieved APC Leaders
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: Next Move In Ondo APC Crisis Is Unity
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad