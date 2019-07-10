BREAKING NEWS: Again, Shiites Hold Massive Protest In Abuja, Say They Are Ready To Die

Scores of Shiites on Wednesday in Abuja made good their threat as they embarked on another protest, vowing to die for the cause of their religion.

The protesters marched from the National Human Rights Commission at Maitama through Transcorp Hilton to Gana Street chanting anti-government songs to call for the release of their spiritual leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The mob, however, defied the presence of the armed security agents who are patrolling the city in search of the group.

The leader of the protesters, Abdullahi Musa, said the level of lead poison in the blood of El-Zakzaky as detected by the doctors was 201.7 milligrams which is abnormal and thereby posed a serious threat to his life.

"His life is in danger and there is no reason for us to go back and sit down at home. The oppressors always brutalise, oppress and instill fears in the mind of the people. We are ready to die in this cause and we have said it that we must come and they should get ready. If they like they should come and kill us," Musa stated.

He denied allegations that members of the movement shot two policemen and vandalised 50 vehicles at the National Assembly complex.

He explained that policemen in mufti should be held responsible for the destruction. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Two Feared Dead As Police, Shiites Clash At National Assembly Complex

"We have been protesting. Even yesterday the protest took more than two hours peacefully before the police attacked the protesters. So we will never surrender and we will not stop what we are doing. This is our constitutional rights. It is the right of Sheik El-zakzaky to go for medical treatment and the court has granted him freedom and they should allow him to go," Musa noted.

FACTS ABOUT LEAD POISON

* Lead Poison: Lead is a cumulative toxicant that affects multiple body systems.

* It enters our bodies from many sources including defective glazes (pottery), drinking water, contaminated soil, airborne particulate, leaded gasoline, paint and several other sources.

* Symptoms of lead poisoning are stomach pains, constipation, diarrhea, aggressiveness, anxiousness, hyperactivity, muscle pain, weakness, weight loss, learning disabilities, convulsions and eventual death with chronic lead poisoning.