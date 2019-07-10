Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari sent the names of Uba Maska, Abu Galadima to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation of appointment as the Executive Commissioner of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and Director-General National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), respectively.

The president has yet to send a list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate, weeks after being inaugurated for a second term in office.

President Buhari in the letter, read by the Senate on Tuesday, recommended Maska, who is currently acting as the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the NCC to lead the commission.

Three other appointments were asked to be confirmed.

The letter read, “In accordance with section 8 (1) of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) act 2003, I write to forward the under listed names of nominees for confirmation by the senate as non-executive commissioners of the Nigeria Communications Commission.

“The names are; Aliyu Abubakar (north-east), Millennia Aboiye (south-south) and Abdulaziz Salman (north-central).

“In accordance with section 8 (1) of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) act 2003, I hereby present for confirmation by the senate Engineer Uba Maska for appointment as executive commissioner for the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).”

In another letter seeking to confirm Galadima as the substantive DG of NIPSS, President Buhari wrote, “In accordance with section 5 (2) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) act, I write to forward for confirmation by the senate the appointment of Abu S. Galadima as the substantive director-general National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). The nominee’s curriculum vitae is attached herewith.”