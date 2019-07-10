Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments

President Buhari in the letter, read by the Senate on Tuesday, recommended Maska, who is currently acting as the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the NCC to lead the commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari sent the names of Uba Maska, Abu Galadima to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation of appointment as the Executive Commissioner of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and Director-General National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), respectively.

The president has yet to send a list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate, weeks after being inaugurated for a second term in office.

President Buhari in the letter, read by the Senate on Tuesday, recommended Maska, who is currently acting as the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the NCC to lead the commission.

Three other appointments were asked to be confirmed.

The letter read, “In accordance with section 8 (1) of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) act 2003, I write to forward the under listed names of nominees for confirmation by the senate as non-executive commissioners of the Nigeria Communications Commission.

“The names are; Aliyu Abubakar (north-east), Millennia Aboiye (south-south) and Abdulaziz Salman (north-central).

“In accordance with section 8 (1) of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) act 2003, I hereby present for confirmation by the senate Engineer Uba Maska for appointment as executive commissioner for the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).”

In another letter seeking to confirm Galadima as the substantive DG of NIPSS, President Buhari wrote, “In accordance with section 5 (2) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) act, I write to forward for confirmation by the senate the appointment of Abu S. Galadima as the substantive director-general National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). The nominee’s curriculum vitae is attached herewith.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly May Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu, Akeredolu In Closed-Door Meeting With Aggrieved APC Leaders
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy Combined Wealth Of Nigeria's Five Richest Men, $29.9 billion, More Than Nigerian Government's 2017 Budget -Oxfam Report
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu: Next Move In Ondo APC Crisis Is Unity
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Herdsmen Attack Nigerian Naval Officer In Benin
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Pay N10 Million To Irate Nigerian Who Vandalized London Embassy Vehicles For Breach Of Privacy -Paradigm Initiative To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education University Of Nigeria Unveils First Five-seater Electric Car, Christened It 'Lion Ozumba 551'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly May Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Is An Idea, Says American Ambassador Symington
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo APC Crisis: Tinubu, Akeredolu In Closed-Door Meeting With Aggrieved APC Leaders
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Economy Combined Wealth Of Nigeria's Five Richest Men, $29.9 billion, More Than Nigerian Government's 2017 Budget -Oxfam Report
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 100 Cultists, Gangsters In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Get Ready For Another Massive Protest Tomorrow, Shiites Dare Police
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad