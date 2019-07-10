Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) set up by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration says it has uncovered over N3 billion in several accounts belonging to two senior civil servants.

The civil servants, according to the panel, are Dr. Goody Nnadi, the General Manager, Corporate Services, and Aisha F. Usman, the General Manager, Operations, both with the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF).

The chairman of the panel, Okoi Obono-Obla, revealed that findings of a petition received against Nnadi revealed that he (Nnadi) operated corporate accounts with Galbani and Greatwood Hotels, Owerri, Imo State, adding that findings revealed that the total inflow of monies into the accounts of Nnadi from 2011 to date amount to N2.2 billion, $302,964, €11,000 and £2,000.

“Both individuals and oil companies deposited money alleged to be gratification/bribe to the personal and corporate account of the suspect in order to get allocation of either PMS, AGO and DPK from the NNPC depot. Nnadi was questioned and released on bail and is presently undergoing Senior Executive Course (SEC 41, 2019) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Plateau State," he said.

Obono-Obla added, “The suspect admitted helping some of the oil companies to get allocation from NNPC and that was the reason they paid money into his accounts. During a search on Nnadi’s house, two documents of landed property, $1,000 and €200 were recovered."

In the case of Aisha Usman, the General Manager in charge of Operations for PEF, Obono-Obla said findings revealed that she operated nine accounts with one bank alone with a total inflow of N1.4 billion. He said it was discovered that some corporate organisations paid the money into her account.

He said, while charges would soon be filed against Nnadi and Usman, the panel had extended invitations to other management staff of PEF.