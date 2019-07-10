Muslims Threatening Our Lives In Kwara, Nigerian Christians Allege

Property of a christian damaged in Wara-Oja, Ilorin, Kwara State

Christians living in Wara-Oja community in Kwara State have cried out over renewed attempts by Muslims in the area to kill them.

The Christian community led by Ms Adebimpe John Omolola alleged the Muslims had attacked them before.

In a petition to the Nigeria Police Force, with a copy obtained by SaharaReporters, Ms Omolola said she moved into the community in 2009 and has been living in peace until 2018 when the residents frowned upon her organizing a church service in her house.

She said, “I was the first to acquire some plots of land from the community. I also made my intention known that I was a Christian and would build a church in future while the mogaji and the late Baba Rasaki agreed. Last year, we started a house fellowship with the Christians around. But suddenly, we noticed some of our community members including the mogaji’s son, Wasiu, trying to disrupt the fellowship."

Other Muslim residents took sides with Wasiu, notably the mogaji.

“He said they held a meeting to change it to an Islamic village and agreed on no church; then I asked him how possible is it for you to make laws after selling lands to Christians then he said it’s the community not him,” she narrated.

Ms Omolola revealed that the Muslims in Wara-Oja had previously attempted to set her house ablaze.

“They made the second attempt on the 6th of October around 11:13 pm. They wetted the whole house with petrol with the intention of putting fire when we raised the alarm. There are continuous threats,” she stated.

She disclosed that the recent threat to her life and other fellow Christians in the community happened on Sunday when they were preparing for a house fellowship.

“On the 7th of July around 5:10 pm, Pastor Ojo was coming in to fellowship the Muslims in person of Olayinka Abdulmumeen Imam-Fulani, Dayo Onasanya, Baba Idera, Abu Lawa, Alfa Cement, their wives and some said communities attacked him with sticks and stones wanting to break his windscreen shouting he shouldn't come into our house for fellowship.

“We got outside to see what's happening all their wives turned over to me tore my clothes and beat me, while another member Pastor Joshua was coming they slapped him and went to get sticks to beat him.

“To the extent they wanted to break bottles on Mr Adetoyese Onireti if not that people intervened,” she explained.

Speaking of her efforts to involve the police, Omolola said, “We were arranged a meeting with the DPO on the 8th of July 2019 by 8 am. The DPO was trying to tell them they had no right to stop us from holding a fellowship in our house they shouted at him and he transferred us to the police headquarters.

“We met the Assistant Commissioner of Police at the state headquarters he tried resolving it but he couldn't. He said we should give him 10 days to file a comprehensive report and send it to the commissioner of police since they don't want peace. They are claiming they don't want us to gather together at all that every Christian should remain in their respective house."

When contacted, Okasanmi Ajayi, Police Public Relations Officer in the state said he was unaware of the matter.

“I don’t know about this. I am not aware of this case. You can refer them to me so I can find out more about this issue and get back to you,” Mr Ajayi told SaharaReporters.