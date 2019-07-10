Nigerian Olympics Silver Medallist, Gloria Kemesoude, Sleeps On The Streets



Gloria Kemesoude, Nigeria's 2008 Olympic silver medallist has been seen roaming the streets of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The athlete, who seemed to be dealing with mental health issues, was unkempt as she begged for handouts.

As of the time of filing this report, she camped at Samson Siasia Sports Complex.

Kemesoude was a member of the silver medal-winning team at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

She was based in Australia and was training with the Michael Khmel squad.

It is not clear what led to her current situation

