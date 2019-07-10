Osinbajo, Malami’s Stance on Special Investigation Panel Not In Public Interest - HEDA Boss

Since Osinbajo set up the panel during his stint as acting president in August 2017, the VP has sent at list three letters in response to petitions which his office and that of the AGF have received.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2019

businesshilights

 

Olanrewaju Suraju, Chairman Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), says the directives by the offices of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation, regarding the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), are against public interest.

Since Osinbajo set up the panel during his stint as acting president in August 2017, the VP has sent at list three letters in response to petitions which his office and that of the AGF have received.

These appeals have bordered on the power of the panel to carryout arrests and investigate cases not authorised by the presidency.

On the sideline of a press breifing to increase attention on SPIP’s latest discovery, Suraju told SaharaReporters that it appeared there were internal contradictions which the presidency will need to resolve.

“I don’t believe that such directive from the office of the Vice-President and the Attorney General, can be seen in the public interest. I think there must be some measure of internal contradictions that need to be resolved by the government. As far as it is seen, the panel is still working in the public interest until we see otherwise,” Suraju maintained.

The contention of the two government officials and the SPIP, which is headed by Okoi Obono-Obla, is Section 1 (1) of the Recovery of Public Property Act 2004.

The section confers the right of the presidency to determine what cases SPIP goes after. The correspondence convened by both officials to SPIP, directed the agency to put the breaks on its investigations pending clear directives to do so.

Suraju said, “It can get a generic or blanket fiat from the president to say, ‘go ahead and recover public properties that are in private hands in whatever guise.’ Once the president gives a singular directive or fiat to the effect that It has authorised the SPIP to go after the recovery of public assets, I doubt if the president will give individual fiat for every action that will be taken.”

He added that the body could not act on the whims and caprices of the Presidency

The briefing was on the opening of an investigation into the finances and assets of the entire management team of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund Management Board (PEF-MB).

Goddy Nnadi, the board’s General Manager Corporate Services, is said to have been taken into custody last Monday.

Nnadi was accused of operating a hotel— Greatwood, in Oweri, the Imo State capital, in breach of public service rules.

A total of 49 companies are said to be paying monies into accounts operated by him. The official, who has been in agency since 1998, is also said to have received up to N2 billion through the 49 companies.

When contacted, Nnadi stated that the case was under investigation at the office and he could only speak when investigations have been concluded.

Nnadi, who said he was on a training at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau state, claimed that  politicking had been at play since his absence.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Drama As Abbo Tackles Senate Panel Led By Tinubu, Sam Egwu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly May Take Over Edo State House Of Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Herdsmen Attack Nigerian Naval Officer In Benin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Pay N10 Million To Irate Nigerian Who Vandalized London Embassy Vehicles For Breach Of Privacy -Paradigm Initiative To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Drama As Abbo Tackles Senate Panel Led By Tinubu, Sam Egwu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Galadima: Why Buhari Is Not Qualified To Rule Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Insurgency: Buhari Approves Accelerated Promotion Of Senior Army Officers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion A Rejoinder: How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Dr. Oladimeji Alo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education University Of Nigeria Unveils First Five-seater Electric Car, Christened It 'Lion Ozumba 551'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari Government To Seize Another Diezani Alison-Madueke Asset
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Policeman Shot And Killed His Colleague During Our Protest, We Didn't -Shiites
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion How And Why I Stopped Going To Church By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad