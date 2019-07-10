President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted names of 15 individuals to be appointed as his special advisers in his second term.

The President sent the names to the Nigerian Senate today for confirmation and subsequent appointment.

Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters said the President cited, “Section 151 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended which confers on him the power to appoint Special Advisers to assist him in the performance of his functions, the President requested the kind consideration of the distinguished Senators to appoint 15 special advisers".

President Buhari’s letter would be read tomorrow (Thursday) at plenary.

The President had recently sent a letter to the Senate asking the legislatures to confirm the appointment of Uba Maska, Abu Galadima to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation of appointment as the Executive Commissioner of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and Director-General National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), respectively.

The president has yet to send a list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate, weeks after being inaugurated for a second term in office.

However, at the plenary today, Ahmed Lawan, the President of the Senate said President Buhari will submit the list of ministerial nominees for the consideration and approval of the red chamber this week.