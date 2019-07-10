'Significant' Corruption: American Government Bans Inspector General Of Cameroonian Gendarmerie, Family From Entering US

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 10, 2019

The United States government says it has banned the Inspector General of the Cameroonian Gendarmerie and his family from entering its country due to the African official's involvement in corrupt practices.

"The Secretary of State is publicly designating the Republic of Cameroon Inspector General of the Cameroonian Gendarmerie, Colonel Jean Claude Ango Ango, due to his involvement in significant corruption related to wildlife trafficking," a statement by the American government available to SaharaReporters said.  

It added: "This designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2019 (Div. F, P.L. 116-6) ('Section 7031(c)').  

"Section 7031(c) provides that, in cases where the secretary of state has credible information that officials of foreign governments have been involved in significant corruption or a gross violation of human rights, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States. 

"The law also requires the Secretary of State to publicly or privately designate such officials and their immediate family members. In addition to the designation of Mr. Ango Ango, the Secretary is also publicly designating Mr. Ango Ango’s spouse, Ms. Engono Akomo.

"Today’s action sends a strong signal that the United States is committed to fighting corruption and combating the transnational crime of wildlife trafficking to preserve our world’s iconic species."

SaharaReporters, New York

