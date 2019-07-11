BREAKING NEWS: Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Teargas In Abuja



Policemen are currently grappling with Shiites protesters in Abuja, who are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, tear-gassing the irate group.

The protesters who had planned to gather at the Eagle Square were resisted by anti-riot policemen.

Before the confrontation, police had demanded to talk to leaders of the protesters, Nura Marafa and Mujaid Mohammed.

But when the duo approached the policemen they got more than what they bargained for as the cops slapped them repeatedly and detained.

Thereafter, the police tear-gassed.

Many of the Shiites were injured and some fainted. See Also ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky Protests: We Showed Restraint Dealing With Shiites But We Won’t Next Time, Police Say