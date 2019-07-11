Gunmen Kidnap 9 People, Including Four Corps Members In Rivers



Gunmen have abducted nine travellers allegedly including four serving corp members on board a commercial bus in Rivers state.

The mini bus with registration number BWR 362 XC was on Tuesday ambushed around Egele axis on the linking Bayelsa and Rivers states.

But four passengers managed to escape before they were abducted.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, said those freed were rescued by cops.

“Yes, I can confirm the incident. Our men were prompt to action to rescue the passengers but no corps member was among those in the vehicle,“ he told SaharaReporters.

