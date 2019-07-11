Gunmen Kidnap 9 People, Including Four Corps Members In Rivers

The mini bus with registration number BWR 362 XC was on Tuesday ambushed around Egele axis on the linking Bayelsa and Rivers states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2019


Gunmen have abducted nine travellers allegedly including four serving corp members on board a commercial bus in Rivers state.

The mini bus with registration number BWR 362 XC was on Tuesday ambushed around Egele axis on the linking Bayelsa and Rivers states.

But four passengers managed to escape before they were abducted.  

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, said those freed were rescued by cops.

“Yes, I can confirm the incident. Our men were prompt to action to rescue the passengers but no corps member was among those in the vehicle,“ he told SaharaReporters.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Blood, Booty And Brandy: Timeline Of Nigeria's Most Brutal Billionaire Kidnapper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Muslims Threatening Our Lives In Kwara, Nigerian Christians Allege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Again, Shiites Hold Massive Protest In Abuja, Say They Are Ready To Die
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex Toy Shop Assault: Drama As Abbo Tackles Senate Panel Led By Tinubu, Sam Egwu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM El-Zakzaky Protests: We Showed Restraint Dealing With Shiites But We Won’t Next Time, Police Say
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Blood, Booty And Brandy: Timeline Of Nigeria's Most Brutal Billionaire Kidnapper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Olympics Nigerian Olympics Silver Medallist, Gloria Kemesoude, Sleeps On The Streets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Submit Ministerial List To Senate This Week
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Nigeria Beat South Africa To Reach AFCON 2019 Semi-finals
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africa Waives Visa Requirement For Ghana, Others, Says More “Homework” Needed Before Adding Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity Muslims Threatening Our Lives In Kwara, Nigerian Christians Allege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Issue Travel Alert Against Travelling To South Africa, Senate Tells Buhari's Government
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Federal Lawmakers To Buhari: Obey Court Orders, Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Lifestyle 'Set Your Ovaries Free', President Tells Women
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Malami’s Stance on Special Investigation Panel Not In Public Interest - HEDA Boss
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad