Igbo Politicians Against South-east 2023 Presidency Behaving Like They Took Tramadol -Ohanaeze

“Why must Igbo be different and worst of all, our own people are talking like those that took tramadol. Nobody in the North or West or even Niger Delta will openly make such statements against their people even if their people are political mumu.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 11, 2019

 

An Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has warned ‘some misguided’ Igbo politicians to stop abusing their people because of temporary political positions they occupy.

The National Organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Mr Emma Bediro, had in a statement recently said that the Presidency in 2023 might elude the Igbos because they did not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Ohanaeze, in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Chuks Ibegbu, wondered why ‘a full-blooded Igbo man’ could make such a statement.

“I dont expect an Igbo to be at the vanguard of such discouraging statements. The other time, it was Rotimi Amaechi, Orji Uzor Kalu and then even Rochas Okorocha. Some Igbo fully identified with Buhari and some others with Atiku just as some northerners, westerners and Niger Deltans did too.”

While he wondered what made Igbo position today exceptional, Ibegbu  said, “When the Yoruba rejected Obasanjo, was he not made Nigeria’s President? Did the Niger Delta or the North all lick the buttocks of power holders in Nigeria before their own became Nigeria’s president?

“Why must Igbo be different and worst of all, our own people are talking like those that took tramadol. Nobody in the North or West or even Niger Delta will openly make such statements against their people even if their people are political mumu.”

The Ohanaeze spokesperson said, “Maybe some of them have other blood running in their veins. For me, nobody has monopoly of political wisdom, not in the North, not in the West and not anywhere. Sometimes, it’s just mere luck or political intimidation.”

He, however, advised Igbo politicians who do not know what to say or how to engage their co-competitors in other parts of the country to keep quiet rather than embarrassing their race.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Submit Ministerial List To Senate This Week
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Issue Travel Alert Against Travelling To South Africa, Senate Tells Buhari's Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Federal Lawmakers To Buhari: Obey Court Orders, Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Blood, Booty And Brandy: Timeline Of Nigeria's Most Brutal Billionaire Kidnapper
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Olympics Nigerian Olympics Silver Medallist, Gloria Kemesoude, Sleeps On The Streets
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari To Submit Ministerial List To Senate This Week
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Special Investigation Panel Uncovers N3 Billion In Several Accounts Of Two Civil Servants
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Muslims Threatening Our Lives In Kwara, Nigerian Christians Allege
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Sports Nigeria Beat South Africa To Reach AFCON 2019 Semi-finals
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Issue Travel Alert Against Travelling To South Africa, Senate Tells Buhari's Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Keeps Nigerians Waiting For Ministerial List, Nominates Uba Maska, Abu Galadima For Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Federal Lawmakers To Buhari: Obey Court Orders, Release El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo, Malami’s Stance on Special Investigation Panel Not In Public Interest - HEDA Boss
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africa Waives Visa Requirement For Ghana, Others, Says More “Homework” Needed Before Adding Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad