Kogi Governorship Race: Nigeria's Ruling Party Under Pressure to Reverse Indirect Primary

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress is under pressure from the Presidency to reverse the indirect primary already ordered for the August 29 governorship primary in Kogi State.

We learned that the party’s top hierarchy were already reviewing the decision in the overall best interest of the party.

According to PUNCH, it was gathered that the issue was already generating interest among members of the National Working Committee who met in Abuja.

The meeting, which took place at the national secretariat of the party, was presided over by the party's National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The meeting started a few hours after the incumbent Governor of Kogi State, Yahya Bello, came to pick his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

The party had adopted an indirect mode of primary for Kogi State but kept mute on the Bayelsa State governorship primary fixed for the same day.

About 20 governorship aspirants of the party had on Monday protested against the decision, saying it would affect the fortunes of the party in the state.

They demanded direct primary instead and for a caretaker committee to be raised due to litigation over the State Working Committee.

A member of the NWC told our correspondent last night that the complaints of the aggrieved aspirants had become major concerns.

“We are wary of the development because we don’t want a repeat of the Zamfara State experience where the party lost all its elective offices to the Peoples Democratic Party due to a judgment of the Supreme Court that invalidated our primary.

“The decision is undergoing a review and we may come out with an option that will accommodate all interest groups within the party. The direct primary may be the way out but no decision has been taken yet.”