AFCON 2019 Semi-final: Dangote, Otedola To Splash $75,000 Per Goal On Super Eagles

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, disclosed this to the team during a breakfast meeting on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt, while congratulating them for their victory against South Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019


Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has promised the Super Eagles of Nigeria $50,000 (N18 million) for every goal they score in the semi-final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Another Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola also made a similar promise to the team that they will get $25,000 (N9 million) for every goal scored.

