AFCON 2019 Semi-final: Dangote, Otedola To Splash $75,000 Per Goal On Super Eagles



Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has promised the Super Eagles of Nigeria $50,000 (N18 million) for every goal they score in the semi-final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Another Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola also made a similar promise to the team that they will get $25,000 (N9 million) for every goal scored.

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, disclosed this to the team during a breakfast meeting on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt, while congratulating them for their victory against South Africa.