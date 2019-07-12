BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Fasoranti's Daugther, Attack Other Travellers On Benin-Ore Road

Sources told SaharaReporters that the woman was assailed in her vehicle by the herdsmen who blocked the Kajola-Ore road and fired shots sporadically.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019

 

Funke Olakunrin, 58, the daughter of the leader of the pan-Yoruba sociocultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, was shot dead by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ore, headquarters of

Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Sahara Reporters reliably learned that Mrs. Olakunrin was heading for Akure from Lagos when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked her on the Benin-Ore road.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the woman was assailed in her vehicle by the herdsmen who blocked the Kajola-Ore road and fired shots sporadically.

Effort to reach Pa Rebeun Fasoranti proved abortive as the elder statesman did not pick his calls .

A text message also sent to his line was not responded to as of the time of filing this report.

However, Femi Joseph, spokeman for the Ondo State Police Command said the suspects were only suspected to be kidnappers who also engaged in armed robbery.

Mr. Joseph said Mrs. Olakunrin was the only one killed.

He said three vehicles including a luxurious bus belonging to the Young Shall Grow Motors were attacked by the kidnappers.

According to him, travellers inside the bus were heading from Imo State to Lagos.

However, he said the police have rescued three victims, adding that one Gerald Igboroka had yet to be found.

"The information available to us revealed that the suspected kidnappers were 16 and ambushed three vehicles at Kajola in Ore.

"The three vehicles were said to be going to Lagos and they were all attacked by these gunmen. The gunmen shot at one Mrs. Funke Olakunrin and she was confirmed dead immediately," he added.

Police said they were on the trail of the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has condemned  the killing of Mrs. Olakunrin.

The governor in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said, "To say the least, it represents an unenviable turning point, the depth of everything that is evil.

"On behalf of the State Executive Council, the Governor symphatizes with our foremost leader and indeed the people of the State over this dastardly act .

"However, the governor wishes to appeal to all and sundry to remain calm and allow the Police to unravel the perpetrators of this murder.

"Already, the Commissioner of Police has been directed to comb all forests of Ondo State to bring to book, these bloodthirsty murderers. There is no hiding place for such in Ondo State."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Ex-President Jonathan: Why I Didn’t Implement 2014 Confab Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial list: I Will Appoint Only People I know, Says Nigeria President Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion In Kogi As 37 Governorship Aspirants Endorse Indirect Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Shia Group: If Tinubu Allows Buhari To Continue Killing Shiites There Won’t Be Nigeria In 2023
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Coup Attempt: Sudan Government Arrests Masterminds
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Lawmakers Kick Against El-Rufai's Nominee, Refuse To Confirm Him As Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ex-President Jonathan: Why I Didn’t Implement 2014 Confab Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial list: I Will Appoint Only People I know, Says Nigeria President Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Confusion In Kogi As 37 Governorship Aspirants Endorse Indirect Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Generator Fumes Kill Nigerian Family, Husband, Wife, Five Others
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack University Of Ibadan Hostel, Injure Two
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Shia Group: If Tinubu Allows Buhari To Continue Killing Shiites There Won’t Be Nigeria In 2023
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Coup Attempt: Sudan Government Arrests Masterminds
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Hannatu Musawa SPOKEN WORD: Senator Elisha Abbo, Sir…Imma Need You To Take A Seat By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment BBNaija Is Satanic, Says Muslim Group, Urges Christians To Join In Condemning Reality Show
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Lawmakers Kick Against El-Rufai's Nominee, Refuse To Confirm Him As Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Boko Haram Insurgency: Nigerian Army To Court-Martial 21 Soldiers
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Sports AFCON 2019 Semi-final: Dangote, Otedola To Splash $75,000 Per Goal On Super Eagles
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad