BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Fasoranti's Daugther, Attack Other Travellers On Benin-Ore Road

Funke Olakunrin, 58, the daughter of the leader of the pan-Yoruba sociocultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, was shot dead by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ore, headquarters of

Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Sahara Reporters reliably learned that Mrs. Olakunrin was heading for Akure from Lagos when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked her on the Benin-Ore road.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the woman was assailed in her vehicle by the herdsmen who blocked the Kajola-Ore road and fired shots sporadically.

Effort to reach Pa Rebeun Fasoranti proved abortive as the elder statesman did not pick his calls .

A text message also sent to his line was not responded to as of the time of filing this report.

However, Femi Joseph, spokeman for the Ondo State Police Command said the suspects were only suspected to be kidnappers who also engaged in armed robbery.

Mr. Joseph said Mrs. Olakunrin was the only one killed.

He said three vehicles including a luxurious bus belonging to the Young Shall Grow Motors were attacked by the kidnappers.

According to him, travellers inside the bus were heading from Imo State to Lagos.

However, he said the police have rescued three victims, adding that one Gerald Igboroka had yet to be found.

"The information available to us revealed that the suspected kidnappers were 16 and ambushed three vehicles at Kajola in Ore.

"The three vehicles were said to be going to Lagos and they were all attacked by these gunmen. The gunmen shot at one Mrs. Funke Olakunrin and she was confirmed dead immediately," he added.

Police said they were on the trail of the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has condemned the killing of Mrs. Olakunrin.

The governor in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said, "To say the least, it represents an unenviable turning point, the depth of everything that is evil.

"On behalf of the State Executive Council, the Governor symphatizes with our foremost leader and indeed the people of the State over this dastardly act .

"However, the governor wishes to appeal to all and sundry to remain calm and allow the Police to unravel the perpetrators of this murder.

"Already, the Commissioner of Police has been directed to comb all forests of Ondo State to bring to book, these bloodthirsty murderers. There is no hiding place for such in Ondo State."