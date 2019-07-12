BREAKING: Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter Declaration Of War On Yoruba -Odumakin



Yinka Odumakin, spokesperson for Afenifere says the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin is a declaration of war on Yoruba people.

Odumakin said herdsmen attacked and killed Mrs Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere on the Benin-Ore road.

Odumakin said: “When they started with the kidnapping process, they started with Olu Falae, a prominent leader in Akure.

“Whether deliberately or intentionally, this is clearly a declaration of war on the Yoruba. They shall hear from the Yoruba nation.”

Narrating how the attack happened, Odumakin said: “Yes. Mrs Funke Olakunrin, 58 years old, daughter of leader of Afenifere was coming from Akure this morning (Friday) to Lagos.

“When she got to Ore, shortly as she was to hit the express, Fulani herdsmen emerged from the bush, started shooting at her car, maybe they wanted to kidnap her or not, shot at her car and she died from gunshot while her maid who was with her in the car sustained gunshot injury."

The Afenifere spokesperson stated that the group would not take the killing lightly and that would only signal an end to the terror reign of the herdsmen in the region.

"The people will hear from us. They started with Olu Falae. They macheted him, kept him in the bush for four days before Ondo State government paid a ransom to get Falae out.

“With this, this is the beginning of the end of their kidnap in Yorubaland,” Odumakin said.

