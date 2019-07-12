BREAKING: Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter Declaration Of War On Yoruba -Odumakin

- Says herdsmen will 'hear' from Yoruba nation

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019

Oriental Times


Yinka Odumakin, spokesperson for Afenifere says the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin is a declaration of war on Yoruba people.

Odumakin said herdsmen attacked and killed Mrs Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere on the Benin-Ore road.

Odumakin said: “When they started with the kidnapping process, they started with Olu Falae, a prominent leader in Akure.

“Whether deliberately or intentionally, this is clearly a declaration of war on the Yoruba. They shall hear from the Yoruba nation.”

He also condemned the incessant attacks of herdsmen in South-western part of Nigeria.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Fasoranti's Daugther, Attack Other Travellers On Benin-Ore Road 0 Comments 13 Minutes Ago

Narrating how the attack happened, Odumakin said: “Yes. Mrs Funke Olakunrin, 58 years old, daughter of leader of Afenifere was coming from Akure this morning (Friday) to Lagos. 

“When she got to Ore, shortly as she was to hit the express, Fulani herdsmen emerged from the bush, started shooting at her car, maybe they wanted to kidnap her or not, shot at her car and she died from gunshot while her maid who was with her in the car sustained gunshot injury."

The Afenifere spokesperson stated that the group would not take the killing lightly and that would only signal an end to the terror reign of the herdsmen in the region.

"The people will hear from us. They started with Olu Falae. They macheted him, kept him in the bush for four days before Ondo State government paid a ransom to get Falae out. 

“With this, this is the beginning of the end of their kidnap in Yorubaland,” Odumakin said.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Confusion In Kogi As 37 Governorship Aspirants Endorse Indirect Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial list: I Will Appoint Only People I know, Says Nigeria President Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan: Why I Didn’t Implement 2014 Confab Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Coup Attempt: Sudan Government Arrests Masterminds
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Shia Group: If Tinubu Allows Buhari To Continue Killing Shiites There Won’t Be Nigeria In 2023
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Lawmakers Kick Against El-Rufai's Nominee, Refuse To Confirm Him As Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Confusion In Kogi As 37 Governorship Aspirants Endorse Indirect Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial list: I Will Appoint Only People I know, Says Nigeria President Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan: Why I Didn’t Implement 2014 Confab Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Generator Fumes Kill Nigerian Family, Husband, Wife, Five Others
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Coup Attempt: Sudan Government Arrests Masterminds
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack University Of Ibadan Hostel, Injure Two
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Entertainment BBNaija Is Satanic, Says Muslim Group, Urges Christians To Join In Condemning Reality Show
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Shia Group: If Tinubu Allows Buhari To Continue Killing Shiites There Won’t Be Nigeria In 2023
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Hannatu Musawa SPOKEN WORD: Senator Elisha Abbo, Sir…Imma Need You To Take A Seat By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kaduna Lawmakers Kick Against El-Rufai's Nominee, Refuse To Confirm Him As Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Vs Buhari: I Transferred Election Results To Central Server, Says INEC Staff
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Boko Haram Insurgency: Nigerian Army To Court-Martial 21 Soldiers
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad