Coup Attempt: Sudan Government Arrests Masterminds

Sudan's ruling military council (TMC) says it foiled a coup attempt on Thursday.

The TMC said 16 officers were arrested.

General Jamal Omar said, "Officers and soldiers from the army and National Intelligence and Security Service, some of them retired, were trying to carry out a coup.

"The regular forces were able to foil the attempt.

"This is an attempt to block the agreement which has been reached by the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change that aims to open the road for Sudanese people to achieve their demands."

Aljazeera reports that the development late on Thursday came as the TMC and protest movement leaders seeking a transition to democracy were in discussions over a power-sharing deal.