Generator Fumes Kill Nigerian Family, Husband, Wife, Five Others

- Police say they're still conducting an investigation

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019

 

Illustration: Generator Fume Guardian Nigeria

Seven family members including a husband and his wife, have been found dead in Elele town in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The family lived in an estate known as Too Much Money, in  Elele Town.

The spokesman for the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, told journalists that preliminary investigation showed that the family died as a result of smoke from their generator.

He said the investigation was ongoing.

He said the victims’ remains had been deposited at a mortuary for further investigation.

One of the neighbours, who confirmed the incident to reporters yesterday, said they woke up early hours yesterday and noticed that the victims’ house was still under lock and key. He said they forced the main door to the one-bedroom apartment open.

SaharaReporters, New York

