Ministerial list: I Will Appoint Only People I know, Says Nigeria President Buhari

- Claims past ministers were chosen by APC, individuals - I didn’t say Buhari will release ministerial list this week –Senate President Lawan

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will not appoint as ministers individuals he does not know, suggesting that the last set of ministers he had during his first term was imposed on him.

In a late-night meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly, Buhari also said only tested and capable individuals who can deliver on their mandates will make his ministerial list.

“Many at this dinner meeting are saying they want to see the list of the proposed cabinet so that they can go on live peacefully.

“I’m very much aware about it. I’m under tremendous pressure on it. But the last cabinet which I headed, most of them, the majority of them I didn’t know them. I had to accept the names and recommendations from the party and other individuals.

“I worked with them for three and half years at least – meeting twice or two weeks in a month. So I know them.

“But, this time around I’m going to be quiet me – me in the sense that I will pick people I personally know,’’ he said.

At the meeting held at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, President Buhari said he was under intense pressure to constitute the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Despite the pressure, he reiterated that only those with track records, honesty and credibility would be appointed.

He, therefore, enjoined the lawmakers to partner the executive arm in leaving good legacies for the country as his administration was on its last lap.

The president advised the National Assembly to always avoid comparing their parliamentary procedures with that of advanced democracies such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting, refuted media report quoting him as saying that President Buhari would submit the ministerial list to the senate this week.

He said:  “Let me take the opportunity to correct that. A senator raised a point of order under personal explanation.

“He said we should be sent the list of the ministers by the executive arm of government and in my response I said the executive is working so hard to ensure that the list of Nigerians that will help this administration work is going to be transmitted and we could even receive it this week.

“’We could’ is conditional and I will urge everybody here to report it as it is,” he said.

Others at the meeting included the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other presidential aides also attended the meeting.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Kaduna Lawmakers Kick Against El-Rufai's Nominee, Refuse To Confirm Him As Commissioner
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igbo Politicians Against South-east 2023 Presidency Behaving Like They Took Tramadol -Ohanaeze
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Nominates Tanko As Substantive CJN, Urges Senate To Treat Confirmation As Urgent
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Money Laundering Stop Tampering With Local Government Funds, AAC Tells Governor Sanwo-olu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Lifestyle 'Set Your Ovaries Free', President Tells Women
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Hannatu Musawa SPOKEN WORD: Senator Elisha Abbo, Sir…Imma Need You To Take A Seat By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Lawmakers Kick Against El-Rufai's Nominee, Refuse To Confirm Him As Commissioner
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Seeks Approval Of 15 Special Advisers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igbo Politicians Against South-east 2023 Presidency Behaving Like They Took Tramadol -Ohanaeze
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Blood, Booty And Brandy: Timeline Of Nigeria's Most Brutal Billionaire Kidnapper
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Nominates Tanko As Substantive CJN, Urges Senate To Treat Confirmation As Urgent
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Money Laundering Stop Tampering With Local Government Funds, AAC Tells Governor Sanwo-olu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Lifestyle 'Set Your Ovaries Free', President Tells Women
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Governors Tell Kyari: Subsidy Is A Major Drawback To Government Revenues
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING NEWS: Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Teargas In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africa Waives Visa Requirement For Ghana, Others, Says More “Homework” Needed Before Adding Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics Nigeria's Power Supply Drops In Q2 2019, Says New Report
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad