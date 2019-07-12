President Buhari To Super Eagles: Two More Matches To Go

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2019

 

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles for another spectacular outing that has confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the ‘Next Level’ in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019.



With a well-deserved victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, President Buhari believes, like millions of other sports-loving Nigerians, that the mission of having the trophy in our hands for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high flying Eagles, reports Voice of Nigeria.

The president urged the team and their handlers to remain focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.

He affirmed that the crop of players in the national football team represent the resilient and indomitable Nigerian spirit, which must be reflected in all other areas of national life.

President Buhari assured the players that Nigerians are praying for them to fly higher and get to the peak of the tournament, knowing that the taste of victory is sweet and what they have achieved so far is pleasing to Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious or political inclination.

The Nigerian team defeated South Africa 2-1 in the quarter-final match on Wednesday.  See Also Sports AFCON 2019 Semi-final: Dangote, Otedola To Splash $75,000 Per Goal On Super Eagles 0 Comments 19 Minutes Ago

