Shia Group: If Tinubu Allows Buhari To Continue Killing Shiites There Won’t Be Nigeria In 2023

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria took their protest to Lagos kicking against the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

On Thursday, they asked the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to tell President Muhammadu Buhari to release their leader.

“Buhari got to the office because the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, assisted him. It was Tinubu that started the movement and spent his money to ensure that the party assumed power.

“So, we are calling on Tinubu to talk to the president, who is a member of his party, to free our leader. If he allows the president to continue to kill our members, there will not be Nigeria in 2023,” said the IMN’s South-west coordinator, Muftau Zakariya.

Daily Trust reports that the protesters, led by Zakariya, besieged the popular traffic intersection in Maryland-Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way along the Ikorodu Road.

FLASH: Shi'ites Storms Lagos Demand Release of Sheik El-Zakzaky pic.twitter.com/PUzLp8L7kf — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 11, 2019

Speaker further, the group’s South-west coordinator stated: “We are ready to die if our leader is not released. If they are ready to kill us, we have 21 million lives to offer. I know that they do not have 21 million bullets to shoot at us. It is true that there are 21 million Shiites in Nigeria and if they kill our leader, which country will they have to rule by 2023.”

There were also protests by the Shiites in Abuja and Kaduna.