BREAKING: Gunmen kill Uncle Of Infamous Senator Abbo, Abduct Nursing Stepmother

...The gunmen on arriving at the area went straight to senator Ishaku Abbo’s family house and abducted the senator’s nursing stepmother who delivered about 11 days ago.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2019


An uncle to Elisha Abbo, the senator recently seen in a video assaulting a woman, has been killed by gunmen.

Senator Abbo’s nursing stepmother was also abducted during an attack in his home state of Adamawa on Saturday.

Police and locals said the attack occurred in Muchalla ward in Mubi North Local Government of Adamawa State.

According to Premium Times (PT), the lawmaker's stepmother gave birth about 11 days ago, family and friends said.

According to reports, the incident happened around 1 p.m.

One witness who spoke with PT said the gunmen on arriving at the area, “went straight to senator Ishaku Abbo’s family house and abducted the senator’s nursing stepmother who delivered about 11 days ago.”

“As they made their way with the victim, Abbo’s uncle came out of his room and on sighting the gunmen, raised alarm.

“Immediately, the gunmen opened fire on him leading to his death and they went away with the victim unchallenged. Right now, the village is in mourning,” the witness said.
 

