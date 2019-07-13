Herdsmen Attack: South-west Governors, Ex-governor Mimiko, Political Chieftains Visit Fasoranti Over Daughter's Killing

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) have commiserated with the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti Over the death of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin.

Among the South-west chieftains who visited the patriarch were former Governor Olusegun Mimiko; Eddy Olafeso, Southwest Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party; the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbi Ogunlade Aladelusi; Chief Korede Duyile, Chairman of the Afenifere in Ondo state; Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, Secretary of the Afenifere; former Ondo state Speaker, Mr. Bakkita Bello; among other Afenifere chieftans.

Fayemi said, "I know Mrs. Olakunrin very well. As a matter of fact, she was with me three days ago before heading back to Lagos.

"So, it is a personal lose and tragic situation for us and we all own a duty to tackle this issue head-long in order to rescue our people from this situation."

VIDEO: âItâs Personal, Itâs Tragicâ â Gov. @kFayemi Reacts To Killing Of Fasoranti's Daughter By Herdsmen pic.twitter.com/d9mrcIKxy9 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 13, 2019

In addition, Mimiko said, "This is despicably disturbing and this another very challenging situation in our country. We must collectively rise to this challenge.

"I have no doubt in my mind that incidents like this would tax the very fabric of our nation and would also require very profound political will.

"We must leverage on technology and we must definately get to the root of this matter in the interest of our nation and in the interest of the economy."

Addressing journalists after paying the visit, Akeredolu said the killiing of Fasoranti's daughter was a great loss to the state.

"All of us are worried and there are some measures that have to taken. We must take whatever steps we want take to tackle this issue of insecurity in order not to allow this to happen again.

"It is a personal lose to all of us. For now, it is like we are mourning a relative that has just passed on," Akeredolu said.